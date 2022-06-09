Parisian Showroom Launches Boutique Trade Show LA PLAGE MIAMI during Miami Swim Week

The former showroom La Plage Miami announced its formal presence as a boutique trade show at this year’s Miami Swim Week in July. My Fashion Agent founder, Marc Merklen is working with the French government’s Choose France this season to expand the presence of French swim and resort wear brands globally.

Merklen is expanding on the success of the La Plage Showroom and created a boutique tradeshow hosted at the Boulan South Beach.

The 20 brands featured in the curated show will be accompanied in their presentation in Miami to buyers and press from all over the world, by the founder of My Fashion Agent, Marc Merklen and his team.La Plage Miami takes place during Miami Swim Week known for hosting over 5,000 visitors from 15 different countries annually. The trade week held in Miami Beach remains the target destination for buyers of cruisewear, swimwear, beachwear, accessories and ready-to-wear summer collections. The La Plage Tradeshow will take place in multiple Penthouses of the Boulan South Beach Hotel. The venue was selected for its minimalist and refined scenography and proximity to all of the Miami Swim Week trade activity.

Merklen decided to expand the showroom concept to a boutique tradeshow experience after receiving feedback from buyers that his suites gave them a respite from the traditional booth experience. Merklen is the authorized operator of France Relance Export and has developed a reputation for building European brands. Merklen said, “I am excited to watch La Plage grow into a boutique tradeshow focusing on a well curated selection of brands”.

Since 2021, La Plage Miami is labeled France Relance Export, which allows French brands wishing to expand internationally to obtain grants “Cheque Relance Export.” It is a concrete financial support for brands to conquer the international swimwear market and promote French trade.

The featured brands during this edition:

Annoukis Swimwear

Beliza Swimwear

Camayla

Carine D’yrsan

Gold & Silver Paris

Hanane Hotait

Iguazu Swimwear

Joacy

Khaven Swimwear

Kilometre Paris

Luz

Maison de Dekerdoret

Maiô Paris

Musu Brand

Ron Dorff

Sanabay

Stella Pardo

Van Palma

Wi Paris

Zag

