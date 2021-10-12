Photos: Laventstudio and Paris Shutters

French platform for fashion designers successfully presented four international luxury designer brands for its Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show

This season, Paris Posh Fashion Week featured extraordinary designers of diverse styles from across the globe.

They presented their newest collection with Paris Posh Fashion Week at Salon il Palazzo Saint-Honoré Paris, right next to the famous Louvre Museum and Jardin de Tuileries, with Parisian socialites waiting for a runway presentation from the fabulous four designers. The four designers were Lisa Wunderlich (Germany), Loukia Kyriakou (Cyprus), Claire Elisabeth (USA), and Kenneth Barlis (USA).

“The never-ending glamor of these four designers, highlight their unique talents in the world of Haute Couture and Ready to wear”, add Maria De La Roque, founder of Paris Posh Fashion Week.



LISA WUNDERLICH

The opening show presented an extravagant ready to wear collection by the German fashion designer Lisa Wunderlich. Her creation has been inspired from the glorious era of the 30s, 40s and 50s, and they wonderfully transform into super-modern sophisticated garments, with the glamorous silhouette of tweed, touch of tulle and silk. Her premium collection made in EU can be worn during all seasons but are also sustainable. Lisa’s clothes reveal a whimsical ready to wear line, with wholehearted feminine shapes and lavish embellishments. At this Paris Fashion Week event, Lisa presented her Ready to Wear collection “405021CHIC” with the elegant pastel colour and her Haute Couture line “Dark”. Her authentic know-how has turned her into an outstanding promising designer.



CLAIRE ELISABETH DESIGNS www.claireelisabethdesigns.com

A talented American designer Claire Elisabeth develop Haute Couture collection with her signature of Beads and Embroidery. She presented her newest Haute Couture collection with the theme “A’bheatha”, which means “life”, Claire wanted to celebrate life. Every single garment represents life and celebration. The fantasy of floral embellishments represents the new beginning of this season. Dandelion seed beading represents every desire that one would make, and the hope that this may come true. A’bheatha embodies the zest for life and hope for the future. Sturdy material and bold colorful patterns such as orange, pink, and blue from Claire’s masterpiece is a rare item in the ultra-modern sartorial world. Her designs are simply elegant, regal. She pays great attention to detail not to mention her classy taste while choosing fabrics. Her impeccable craftmanship is genuinely obvious in her works and this highlights glamour of those who wear her creations.



LOUKIA KYRIAKOU COUTURE www.loukiakyriakou.com

Fashion designer Loukia Kyriakou, originally from Cyprus, presented her newest Haute Couture collection “Papillon Blanc”. Her designs are a combination of evening dresses, ball gowns, and cocktail dresses. Her passion is reflected through each gown, making women fashionably unforgettable. The combination of blue colors, silhouette, each item is genuinely elegant and are masterpieces in their own way. All the luxurious dresses are dazzling and sparkle and these are worn by the models with high end pieces and details. This has made Loukia’s newest collection extraordinary and we all have the dress that we could ever dream of.



KENNETH BARLIS

The closing show presented Kenneth Barlis, celebrities’ fashion designer and Project Runway finalist based in San Diego and it brought the fusion of fashion trends and the diverse and rich culture of his native land Philippines, just like his inspiration for his magnificent Haute Couture creations. They came to life through this colorful, modern cutting, variety of high-quality fabrics. Guests were amazed by his incredible designs and high standard craftmanship which deliver elegance and grace and bring this opulence all the way to the heart of Paris. Not only he provided luxury experience among A-list celebrities and models from around the globe, his dresses were also featured on several major magazines and also the music video of Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, not to mention, numerous red-carpet events.

We were witnessing the extraordinary embracement in the fashion industry, through the brilliant creations, and the diversity. And Paris Posh Fashion Week continue to support luxury industry, and is delighted to announce that Paris Posh will host the international designers for the next season in February / March 2022 for Paris Fashion Week in the heart of Paris, again.

Paris Posh was grateful to all of their partners : Les Savons Marie-Antoinette de Versailles, produit en Provence, fabrication française, who gave all the guests an original french soap made in Provence as a gift. Aux Des Canelés, Lenôtre and Ruinart Champagne, the French Royal Gourmand for all of the guests after the show. ESMOD France, IFA Paris, who support Paris Posh with their talented dresser team, MAAP Make Up Art Academy Paris who beautify all of the models on the runway, and magnificent Irina, Ballerine de Paris, who entertain the guests during the show with her beautiful ballet performance.

About PARIS POSH FASHION WEEK:

PARIS POSH FASHION WEEK, is a French platform for fashion designer, founded in Paris by Maria De La Roque, Business Historian for French luxury industry and LVMH group, which focuses on the luxury market and luxury brand, produces exclusive fashion show runways, trade show and concept store. It takes great care in promoting the work of selected local and international designers, both established designers and emerging designers in the fashion, luxury capital of the world, Paris, during the Paris Fashion Week, and collaborates with major partner in luxury & fashion business. The event takes place twice a year in February/March and September/October. Paris Posh Fashion Week supported by Paris Posh PR & Communication Consulting which has been operating for the past five years with its prominent clients from luxury fashion houses, public figure, and celebrities.

