Paris Fashion Week to Return in September 2020

Paris Fashion Week is back! According to a statement issued by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, Paris Fashion Week will return in September for the women’s Spring/Summer 2021 shows, Sept. 28 – Oct. 1. No further details about the schedule or designers showing have been released at this time. Stay tuned!!

##

With love,

FWO