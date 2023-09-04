FWO
Pandora Unveils Newest Lab-Grown Diamond Collections

Pandora, the world’s largest jewelry brand by volume, released three new lab-grown diamond collections Pandora Nova, Talisman, and Eras – alongside their latest campaign, “Diamonds for All” featuring a cross generational cast of iconic talent including Pamela Anderson, Precious Lee, and more. These new collections reimagine the diamond story and break away from the tradition that diamonds are for special occasions only, but special for every day.

Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds are grown, cut and polished to maximize radiance and sparkle and contain all of the same properties as mined diamonds. The new collections are crafted with 100% recycled silver or gold and are created in a lab, minimizing the impact on the planet.


Pandora Nova Lab-grown Diamond Ring $1,950 | Pandora Nova Lab-grown Diamond Open Bangle – $1,250 | Pandora Nova Lab-grown Diamond Pendant Necklace $1,350

Pandora Nova introduces a distinct, four-prong setting that reveals more of the diamond, so each round brilliant or princess cut stone can capture the light with more dimension, brilliance and warmth, as if floating in mid-air – like the 1 carat 14K gold and lab-grown diamond ring ($1,850).


Pandora Era Lab-grown Diamond Ring – $1,750 | Pandora Era Lab-grown Diamond Stud Earrings – $1,650 | Pandora Era Bezel Lab-grown Diamond Chain Bracelet – $490


Pandora Era reimagines classic bezel and prong settings with a unique Pandora take. A pinnacle of this collection are the 14k gold trilogy pendant ($1,200) and bracelet ($990), which showcase three bezel-set stones in a row for quiet impact.


Pandora Talisman Lab-grown Diamond Star Pendant – $390 | Pandora Talisman Lab-grown Diamond Moon Pendant – $390 | Pandora Talisman Lab-grown Diamond Heart Pendant – $990

Pandora Talisman features five pendant designs ($390-$990) – each a symbol like a heart or star that is also the lab-grown diamond’s setting. The pendants offer an elevated take on beloved Pandora charms, crafted with 14k gold with a 0.25 or 0.75 round brilliant-cut lab-grown diamond at the center.

