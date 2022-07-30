Orlando Swim Week with Fashion Chic Swimwear

Orlando Swim Week, produced by hiTechMODA, delivered an event to rival the best in Swim Week, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Poolside at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, to a sold out audience, designers showcased their latest swimwear collections. The models walked through a water wall poolside wearing sleek ponytails to create a chic look while modeling their designer’s 2023 collection. The warm tropical breeze, designers, models, the signature production created one to rival all in the Florida area.

Award hiTechMODA productions are known for excellence in presentation of the designer’s collections as well as having an element of entertainment. Orlando Swim Week was no exception. The show, hosted by television personality Steven Montiero, was opened by a lively dance performance from Entertainment City Productions with an encore performance at the end of the show. The closing of Orlando Swim Week was a ceremony when Faith Lynn, International Mermaid, was delivered back into the “sea” by Triton, portrayed by Brandon Yates to end a successful event. The crowd was also entertained by singer DJ Cole Cherry performing “Back of Your Mind” and “Don’t Care”.



Fashion Chic Swimwear

Showcasing Designers:

Go Swimwear USA – Florida – www.goswimwearusa.com

A&E – Virginia – www.instagram.com/a.e.enchanted.treasures/

Yesi Rose Fashion Boutique- Florida – www.yesirosefashion.com

House of STL – STL Boutique – NYC

Kayzie Couture – Canada – www.kayziecouture.com

Marc Defang New York – North Carolina – www.marcdefang.com

Mango Beach Swimwear – Florida – www.mangobeachswimwear.com

Event Sponsors

CG Dentist Orlando – www.cgdentistorlando.com

American Title Trust – www.amtitletrust.com

Orlando Style Magazine – www.orlandostylemagazine.com

HCI Hair Solutions – www.hciorlando.com

nonPareil Institute – www.npusa.org

Innata Skin Care – www.innataskincare.com

Amber Snow Photography – www.asnowstylist.com

Mecatos Bakery & Cafe – www.mecatoscafe.com

House Photographer:

Getty Images – www.gettyimages.com

HMU Artists:

@fierce_and_fabulous_by_Gio

@deglip

@mrz_Vazquez (private account)

@colormemarly (Marlene Munoz)

@sally_Nardelli3

@jackie.barboza79219

@seshatmarie_

@theskinstudioprollc

@barbiebelleza

Upcoming Events:

September 8-11, 2022, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Season 8

Edison Ballroom and Rooftop, Times Square, NYC

Orlando Swim Week Season 2: Friday, July 14th, 2023

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando

hiTechMODA Orlando and Latino, Saturday, July 15th, 2023 and Sunday, July 16, 2023

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace Orlando

February 10 & 11, 2023, New York Fashion Week, (NYFW hiTechMODA) Season 9, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

September 8 – 10, 2023, New York Fashion Week, (NYFW hiTechMODA) Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC

##