Orlando Swim Week with Fashion Chic Swimwear

Orlando Swim Week, produced by hiTechMODA, delivered an event to rival the best in Swim Week, on Friday, July 22, 2022.
Poolside at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, to a sold out audience, designers showcased their latest swimwear collections. The models walked through a water wall poolside wearing sleek ponytails to create a chic look while modeling their designer’s 2023 collection. The warm tropical breeze, designers, models, the signature production created one to rival all in the Florida area.
Award hiTechMODA productions are known for excellence in presentation of the designer’s collections as well as having an element of entertainment. Orlando Swim Week was no exception. The show, hosted by television personality Steven Montiero, was opened by a lively dance performance from Entertainment City Productions with an encore performance at the end of the show. The closing of Orlando Swim Week was a ceremony when Faith Lynn, International Mermaid, was delivered back into the “sea” by Triton, portrayed by Brandon Yates to end a successful event. The crowd was also entertained by singer DJ Cole Cherry performing “Back of Your Mind” and “Don’t Care”.
Fashion Chic Swimwear
Showcasing Designers:
Go Swimwear USA – Florida – www.goswimwearusa.com
A&E – Virginia – www.instagram.com/a.e.enchanted.treasures/
Yesi Rose Fashion Boutique- Florida – www.yesirosefashion.com
House of STL – STL Boutique – NYC
Kayzie Couture – Canada – www.kayziecouture.com
Marc Defang New York – North Carolina – www.marcdefang.com
Mango Beach Swimwear – Florida – www.mangobeachswimwear.com
Event Sponsors
CG Dentist Orlando – www.cgdentistorlando.com
American Title Trust – www.amtitletrust.com
Orlando Style Magazine – www.orlandostylemagazine.com
HCI Hair Solutions – www.hciorlando.com
nonPareil Institute – www.npusa.org
Innata Skin Care – www.innataskincare.com
Amber Snow Photography – www.asnowstylist.com
Mecatos Bakery & Cafe – www.mecatoscafe.com
House Photographer:
Getty Images – www.gettyimages.com
HMU Artists:
@fierce_and_fabulous_by_Gio
@deglip
@mrz_Vazquez (private account)
@colormemarly (Marlene Munoz)
@sally_Nardelli3
@jackie.barboza79219
@seshatmarie_
@theskinstudioprollc
@barbiebelleza
Upcoming Events:
September 8-11, 2022, New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Season 8
Edison Ballroom and Rooftop, Times Square, NYC
Orlando Swim Week Season 2: Friday, July 14th, 2023
Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Orlando
hiTechMODA Orlando and Latino, Saturday, July 15th, 2023 and Sunday, July 16, 2023
Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace Orlando
February 10 & 11, 2023, New York Fashion Week, (NYFW hiTechMODA) Season 9, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC
September 8 – 10, 2023, New York Fashion Week, (NYFW hiTechMODA) Season 10, Gotham Hall, Manhattan, NYC
