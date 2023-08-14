Opening at NYFW with OnXSet

With a strong sense of conviction, ONxSET has established itself as the premier Mexican platform dedicated to promoting Latin talent within the realm of the fashion industry at New York Fashion Week.

Founded in 2019 by Dennise Carranza, a CEO, fashion enthusiast, and entrepreneur, ONxSET has solidified its position as an officially recognized fashion platform on both the FWO calendar and NYFW The shows. Carranza’s vision revolves around elevating Mexican and Latin American designers, providing them a platform to showcase their unique voices, visions, and creative propositions within the industry. “Continuous improvement is a cornerstone of our primary objectives. Our driving force to persist with ONxSET stems from our desire to astonish our designers with a positive and comprehensive experience,” explains Dennise.



(Photos: Elys Berroteran and courtesy ONxSET)

In 2023, ONxSET is set to debut an extraordinary runway experience, featuring some of the most influential designers from Latin America. This exclusive event will unfold at the iconic 620 Loft & Garden venue in Rockefeller Center, offering panoramic views of New York City. With each edition, the platform remains engaged in dialogue with the Mexican and Latin markets, attuned to the happenings in New York during one of the season’s most pivotal weeks. As we delve into the captivating world of fashion, it becomes imperative to spotlight the profound influence and boundless creativity of Latino designers.

Their creations have adorned and graced iconic figures, leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s history. Among the featured designers anticipated for the runway are Alersundi, Benito Santos, Carlos Pineda, Bala Di Gala, Five Sins, Iann Dey, Manuel Tiscareno, and Paris Rodriguez.

Alersundi, masterminded by Mexican designer Alejandra Lersundi, is acclaimed for infusing each piece with a distinctive touch of femininity, emphasizing elegance and sophistication that has firmly established her as an influential figure in the fashion landscape.

Mexican designer Benito Santos has made an indelible mark, with his creations adorning a slew of celebrities at high-profile events, including former Miss Universe Ximena Navarrete, Salma Hayek, and Aislinn Derbez, turning the red carpet into his second home.

Carlos Pineda, another Mexican designer, has succeeded in imbuing his brand with a dynamic movement that resonates through every piece. His designs have been embraced by notable figures like Camila Cabello, even gracing remarkable historical events such as the Champions League final, bolstering his international presence and reaffirming his innovative and vibrant creativity.

Bala Di Gala, a fashion brand specializing in exquisite handcrafted boots, distinguishes itself through impeccable craftsmanship and a unique approach. Their blend of style and fusion with traditional and modern elements of Mexican culture sets them apart in the footwear industry.

Five Sins, characterized by classic silhouettes fused with innovative propositions, are Mexican designers who have attained recognition for their high-quality work and collaborations with celebrities such as Mar de Regil.

Iann Dey, the creative duo of Ivan and David, garners attention for their conceptual style and innovative presentation methods when unveiling new collections. Their art has been donned by celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Yalitza, adding to their allure.

Manuel Tiscareno, acclaimed as one of the preeminent designers in Latin American haute couture, stands out with a nomination for the FGI NYC (Fashion Group Intl) awards, underscoring his significance and influence on the global fashion stage.

Lastly, Paris Rodriguez, an eminent Colombian designer, serves as an inspirational model for women entrepreneurs. She has outfitted renowned personalities like Becky G, Paty Cantú, and Maite Perroni, exemplifying empowerment and talent within the industry.

