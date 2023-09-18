One to watch: Nigerian Designer, Washington Roberts, introduces his inaugural collection “The Prologue” SS 2024 during NYFW

Introducing the ‘Prologue’ collection, a jubilant celebration of women. Our inspiration draws from the intricate geometric patterns found in the traditional costumes of Nigerian Edo Kwoho Dancers and the timeless elegance of 1950s silhouettes.

From everyday comfort to culturally enriched occasional wear, we pay homage to women who embody boldness, confidence, and timeless elegance and appreciate the artistry in fashion.

This season marks our debut in menswear. The collection takes its cues from men’s evening wear elements, merging them with a utilitarian aesthetic, resulting in a harmonious fusion of style and comfort, all meticulously crafted from luxurious fabrics.”



Washington Roberts

More About Washington Roberts.

Washington Roberts, an advanced contemporary fashion label with a unique approach to fashion that blends African culture with contemporary New York sensibility. The brand’s founder draws inspiration from his African heritage, which is seamlessly integrated into his designs. Washington Roberts’ pieces feature geometric shapes and precise tailoring, adding a touch of culture and a sense of effortlessness to women. The brand is proudly made in New York City, ensuring the highest quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Born in Nigeria, Washington Roberts acquired the design skills of sewing from his grandmother. Later, he eventually went on to design for brands such as American Rag, Tory Burch, Victoria’s Secret, and Vera Wang.

As a young child witnessing his grandmother turn pieces of fabric into beautiful wearable art allowed his mind to wander in directions, he never thought possible. His grandmother was the epitome of who the WR woman is – bold, confident, strong, hardworking, and yet still feminine. She inspired him to design for women who shared the same qualities, knew what they wanted, and wanted to stand out from the crowd.

Included below are images from the latest collection, which embody the core elements of the Washington Roberts brand: uncompromising design with intelligent luxury.

