FWO
FWO

One to watch: Nigerian Designer, Washington Roberts, introduces his inaugural collection “The Prologue” SS 2024 during NYFW

Introducing the ‘Prologue’ collection, a jubilant celebration of women. Our inspiration draws from the intricate geometric patterns found in the traditional costumes of Nigerian Edo Kwoho Dancers and the timeless elegance of 1950s silhouettes.

From everyday comfort to culturally enriched occasional wear, we pay homage to women who embody boldness, confidence, and timeless elegance and appreciate the artistry in fashion.

This season marks our debut in menswear. The collection takes its cues from men’s evening wear elements, merging them with a utilitarian aesthetic, resulting in a harmonious fusion of style and comfort, all meticulously crafted from luxurious fabrics.”

 
Washington Roberts

More About Washington Roberts.

Washington Roberts, an advanced contemporary fashion label with a unique approach to fashion that blends African culture with contemporary New York sensibility. The brand’s founder draws inspiration from his African heritage, which is seamlessly integrated into his designs. Washington Roberts’ pieces feature geometric shapes and precise tailoring, adding a touch of culture and a sense of effortlessness to women. The brand is proudly made in New York City, ensuring the highest quality of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Born in Nigeria, Washington Roberts acquired the design skills of sewing from his grandmother. Later, he eventually went on to design for brands such as American Rag, Tory Burch, Victoria’s Secret, and Vera Wang.

As a young child witnessing his grandmother turn pieces of fabric into beautiful wearable art allowed his mind to wander in directions, he never thought possible. His grandmother was the epitome of who the WR woman is – bold, confident, strong, hardworking, and yet still feminine. She inspired him to design for women who shared the same qualities, knew what they wanted, and wanted to stand out from the crowd.

Included below are images from the latest collection, which embody the core elements of the Washington Roberts brand: uncompromising design with intelligent luxury.

##

Learn More

washingtonroberts.com
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Negris LeBrum Debuts the Pickleball Tote at New York Fashion Week SS24

New York FWO -
Fashion house Negris LeBrum dazzled New York Fashion Week runways with its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Drawing inspiration from the unmistakable flare of Pan American flight...
Read more

Edward Crutchley SS23 Show London Fashion Week

London FWO -
Medieval people on a fashion photoshoot in the style of Steven Meisel. A man and a woman wearing black and white geometric pattern dresses...
Read more

Natasha Zinko “The Camp” SS24 Catwalk London Fashion Week

London FWO -
Where am I? Who are these people? Where am I going? Who am I? Why? These are the questions driving Natasha Zinko’s SS24 collection,...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.