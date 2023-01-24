Omega Watches: The Luxury Choice For Men

There are watch brands more famous than others. Omega is certainly part of that group. One of the main reasons is that they produce exceptional models. But there is more to the story. Here is why Omega watches are the luxury that all men want to wear on their wrists.

Quality Lasts through Time

If you create a brand, and you want it to survive through multiple generations, you need to base your production on one element: Quality. This is why Omega watches haven’t only thrived from one decade to another, since 1848, but also grew as each one of them keeps on lasting through time, which elevates them to jewel status. Authentic Omega watches for men are resold at a high value, because their quality never goes down through the years. They are also stylish timepieces, that never get old. And this is all because of the “quality first” state of mind of the company.

To understand how well built these watches are, one can look back to 1964. At the time, NASA was looking for a watch that could go into space with their astronauts. They needed it to be robust, but most importantly, reliable. All the most important names in watchmaking, including prestigious brands like Rolex and Longines were shortlisted and reviewed. But in the end, the watch that passed all the robust tests of the NASA, was the Omega Speedmaster. That says a lot about the level of quality that this brand provides for its customers, making it well worth the price at which Omega watches are being sold at.

The Omega Brand is respected for its Capacity to innovate

You often understand better how a product is respected, by looking at what the other members of the industry in which they evolve, think of them. The capacity to innovate and create products that go beyond the previous limits is something that is recognized by all, when it comes to Omega watches. That is in part due to the fact that they completely changed the landscape of watchmaking, in 1999. This is the year that the brand came out with a timepiece featuring a new mechanical watch movement: The co-axial escapement. This was not a small feat by any means, as it was the first new movement to be brought to the market since the 1700s. It was invented by a British watchmaker in 1976, called George Daniels. However, it took years to develop the product, in order to render it perfect. Yet, Omega has managed to do so. Nowadays, almost all Omega watches have incorporated this new movement.

The Official Timekeeper of the Olympics

Respect is something that builds itself through time, mostly based on recognitions awarded along the way. It is safe to say that being the timekeeper of the Olympics, for almost a hundred years (started in 1932), is to be acknowledged as an important element that proves the quality of Omega watches. This is an event where every milliseconds count, in order to determine who came in first, second and third place. That the directors of such an event consider Omega as their main timekeeper of all events, really proves the value of these luxury timepieces that men wear so proudly on their wrists.

