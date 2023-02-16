FWO
Olivia Palermo, Tati Gabrielle, Sai De Silva, Jessica Wang, Nam Laks and More Attend Hellessy FW23 NYFW

Sylvie Millstein, Founder and Creative Director of HELLESSY, returned to the CFDA runway calendar after a 3-year hiatus, with a salon-style show at Roll & Hill, Soho.

Attendees included Olivia Palermo, Tati Gabrielle, Sai De Silva, Nam Laks, Jessica Wang, Aamito Lagum, Natalie & Dylana Suarez, Isabella Charlotta Poppius, Tamara Kalinic, Mary Leest, Emma Brooks, Tenicka Boyd and Tezza Barton along side esteemed press and buyers.

Sylvie Millstein comments: “Our NYFW show has marked a return to the CFDA runway calendar after a 3-year hiatus, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to show the FW23 collection at Roll & Hill today. This is a momentous occasion for us all at HELLESSY, since the establishment of the brand 10 years ago, and a toast to the local artisans of the garment district that have been crucial in the development of HELLESSY

Hellessy FW23

Taking place at Roll & Hill in Mercer Street, Soho, the first of the two salon-style shows commenced at 4:00pm, and the second one at 4:30pm. Models walked the venue amongst the guests, all sat front row, in signature HELLESSY silhouettes, reimagined for the 2023 woman, in sophisticated fabrics and prints.

The venue, Roll and Hill in Soho, represented the perfect backdrop for this 10-Year Anniversary collection, a nod to the birthplace of the brand, started by Millstein from her Soho studio,

After the final show, Sylvie Millstein had the opportunity to greet the guests and be interviewed backstage.

About HELLESSY

Sylvie Millstein launched HELLESSY in 2012 from her Soho studio, where she has since captivated women with her signature designs.

Born and raised in Paris, Millstein moved to NYC with her family after wrapping a 10+ year career as a senior merchant. Working with institutional houses including Chanel, Givenchy, and Harrods in Europe and Japan allowed Millstein to build a strong understanding of the luxury space. This alongside her multicultural French/Japanese background have provided a unique approach which meets the context of her women’s day and evening style.

Each Hellessy collection is produced locally and ethically in NYC, with an acute mindfulness to detail. Hellessy focuses on timeless pieces that can be worn over and over again, with an inherent sense of laid back glamour. HELLESSY is recognized by international fashion and lifestyle publications such as US Vogue, Elle and Harper’s Bazaar, and counts Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra, Cara Delevingne, Kristen Stewart and Rihanna among the brand’s followers.

Hellessy was a finalist for the US International Woolmark prize in 2016 and joined the CFDA in 2019.

