Oleada Will Launch Special 100% Sustainable Tote in A Collab with How Bottle

Oleada, the luxury handbag brand developed by two friends who left corporate America to pursue a career in fashion came together to create workplace friendly bags – most of which fit a laptop, tablet, books – perfect for the working woman and mom is releasing a special tote on Earth Day made from plastic water bottles and fishing nets.

Two tote styles are part of the brands limited run “From the Ocean” collection and will be available for sale on the brand’s website Friday, April 22, 2022 [Earth Day] with a limited run of 150 pieces produced. The smaller bucket tote that will be available is made from 24 single use plastic bottles and 102 square feet of fishing net and the larger tote is made from 39 single use plastic bottles and 46 square feet of fishing nets.



Oleada

How Bottle, a certified B-Corp turns recycled, single-use plastics into something cool, useful and durable.

Oleada is committed to doing their part for sustainability. The brand uses high quality leathers and has a buy-back program – whenever a customer is done using their Oleada bag, the company buys it back at 30% of the MRSP.

Items will be available on Friday, April 22 on https://oleada.shop/

FUN EARTH DAY FACT: 640,000 tons of nets, lines, pots and traps used in commercial fishing are dumped and discarded in the sea every year, the same weight as 55,000 double-decker buses.

