NuNu&NoNo Show Paris Fashion Week

The Chinese brand NuNu&NoNo is doing her first show in Paris as part of the “Sino-French Fashion and Culture Festival”.

As a family of Chinese experts in cotton research and development, NuNu&NoNo has an excellent know-how in fabric exploration.

Founded in 2015, NuNu&NoNo adheres to the challenge of art and design, seeking a balance between comfort and luxury, practicality and dream. Coming from a high-end custom clothing background, the brand continues to use the world’s finest fabrics and traditional craftsmanship to create fashionable and artistic garments.

 
