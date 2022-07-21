Novados Swim Weekends in the Water Collection Summer 2022 Runway Presentation

Miami-based black-owned eco-luxe swim and resort collection, Novados Swim made their first appearance at Miami Swim Week on July 16th.

Sponsored by AKC, Cocera, Yacht Direct, and Opuluxe Realty Novados debuted the Weekends in the Water Summer 2022 Collection on the runway which featured a mix of handmade cotton crochet swimsuits, recycled nylon swimwear, and handmade cotton, and bamboo jersey coverups. Models graced the runways with hair by Branden Summers, and makeup by Nico Pookz.

The dynamic and inclusive group of models graced the runway with makeup by Nico Pookz, and hair by DSTRCT Studio owner Branden Summers. Their bodies were glowing from ConditionHer, and select jewelry pieces from Accented Glory; both black-women owned companies.

“Novados is truly my passion project. I left my home in NY, my family, friends, and the life I knew six years ago to pursue this dream, and now it’s finally coming to fruition, “says Founder and designer Ashanté Nicole. “This is my baby, and I’m so happy to share it with the world finally.”



Weekends in the Water has gone into immediate production and select items from the collection will be available in the Novados Swim e-store on July 20th, 2022. More pieces from the collection are slated for weekly releases for the remainder of the summer.

