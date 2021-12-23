Nizie — A Designer Who Brings Dreams To Life

Nizie Emirshah is the most talented Crimean Tatar designer known to date. Through her brand, NIZIE, she brings her imaginative designs to life in the most breathtaking manner.

Inspired by her culture, Nizie combines traditional designs with modern tastes to create a new, unique style. Her exceptional designs have earned her invitations to showcase collections in some of the most prestigious fashion weeks from around the world. As she continues to create fantastic assortments of magical designs, she inspires viewers with dashing patterns and stunning silhouettes.

Nizie

Nizie’s strong skill set in design and construction shows in her designs. Impeccable quality sewing and skillfully crafted cuts adorn her collections in a fantastic display of design mastery.

“As audiences watch my collections, I hope that they see that it is very important for us to stay true to ourselves. We should maintain our differences as they showcase who we are and make us unique,” Nizie said in an interview. Such a concept certainly shows in her collections; Nizie’s designs are one of a kind. They allow the wearer to feel confident in their individuality and embrace their individual differences.

“I love to achieve my imaginary world. I love bringing my drawings and imagination to life,” Nizie said. Nizie’s passion can certainly be seen in her collection. Immaculate tailoring and perfectly stitched seams are sprinkled throughout her work in the most graceful fashion. As audiences view Nizie’s work, they are sure to fall in love with each of her designs.

NIZIE’s most recent collection will be showcased on International Digital Fashion Week. Her collection features the most gorgeous dresses and exquisite fabrics. “This collection is a mix of contemporary clothing and traditional designs. I wanted it to show strength and femininity,” Nizie said in an interview.

IDFW is the perfect platform for Nizie to share her designs. As a platform that showcases a diverse assortment of esteemed designers from around the globe, International Digital Fashion Week displays some of the best designs in the fashion industry. “It’s amazing to be part of a global fashion week that unites everyone. It is a great way to share knowledge and platform different cultures. It’s almost like traveling the world from the comfort of your home while getting to see so many different designers from around the world,” Nizie said. For more info on Nizie you can connect with the brand on instagram @nizie_emirshah.

