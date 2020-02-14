Nicholas K Fall/Winter 2020

Represented by EB Consults Worldwide.

This season is a tribute to universality and diversity. The success of our movement toward direct to consumer continues to drive us toward creating products which have universal appeal but are inherently unique.”

In today’s ever-changing fashion climate, close connections to the consumer is the primary focus of Nicholas K. Having opened their first brick & mortar retail store in the Fall of 2018 on Broome Street in Soho, sibling designers Nicholas and Christopher Kunz have seen fiscal and informational jumps for their business.

“The insight our customers offer us is difficult to see when your business evolves at an arm’s length, wholesale, especially when you are trying to create longevity in design,” explains the designer. Since focusing on direct to consumer their business has grown two-fold as they receive greater insight into small nuances of desire. “Working with customers in store and monitoring online behavior have become valuable tools to guide design.”



Nicholas K

“For Fall/Winter 20, it is the diversity and universality of our customer that provides the inspiration. Our shoppers come in from all over the world and we relish the age range, backgrounds and lifestyles of people that connect with our sensibility. Our customers are well traveled, architects, artists, involved with Health and Wellness and have a global perspective on life and community. We aim to create timeless collections that transcend barriers while promoting sustainability.”

Pops of crimson stand out in a monotone color palette of black, gray, olive, earth, and beige. Exaggerated sleeves and long cozy boucle knits that can be worn in multiple ways are layered together with brushed heritage plaids. A long leather jacket is introduced in dip dyed Lamb Leather that can be converted into a cropped silhouette. Sustainable fabrics include undyed pure color Alpaca Knitwear, Burla Cellulose Viscose, Organic Cottons, Vegetable Dyed Leathers, and Artisan Hand Dyes.

##

Learn More

@nicholaskstudio

nicholask.com

With love,

FWO