New Clean Skincare Brand Offers Natural Beauty Products for Under $30

With a focus on cruelty free, non-toxic ingredients, Fleur & Bee officially debuts its new natural skincare line.

The latest research shows that a growing number of consumers are becoming increasingly concerned about the ingredients found in their beauty products, in turn, pushing many to demand product transparency. According to a 2017 study, 68% of consumers believe it is important or extremely important to consider the ingredients when deciding which products to buy.



“There’s such a large segment of the consumer population now that no longer trust what’s in their beauty products. Some fear using ingredients they can’t even pronounce may be causing them more harm than good,” said Matthias Hug, Fleur & Bee Founder/CEO.

According to the National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation, U.S. researchers have identified 10,500 industrial chemicals used as cosmetic ingredients, including carcinogens, pesticides, reproductive toxics, endocrine disruptors, plasticizers, degreasers and surfactants. Contrary to what some consumers might think, the Food and Drug Administration has little oversight of the beauty industry, resulting in the industry largely regulating itself.

Believe it or not, cosmetic regulation laws in the United States have not been updated since 1938.

“It is so crucial that consumers know what they are putting in and on their bodies. We only have one, and we need to take care of it as best we can. Just as eating healthy foods are important, so is being mindful of the different products we put on our skin,” stressed Hug.

To help fulfill the consumer demand for safer beauty products, Hug is proud to announce the upcoming launch of a 100% vegan skincare brand made with only natural, carefully sourced ingredients. Fleur & Bee’s products include botanically sourced vitamins, antioxidants, and moisturizers that are designed to help achieve visible results by improving the skin’s appearance.

“The benefit of natural skincare products is that they have been proven safe and effective,” explained Hug. “Some ingredients like parabens and artificial fragrances can actually be harmful for your skin yet they are still found in many skin care products—but never in anything produced by Fleur & Bee.”

While some consumers may believe that the U.S. government polices the safety of the mixtures in beauty and cosmetic products—this is, unfortunately, not so. The government does not currently require health studies or pre-market testing for beauty or cosmetics products before they are sold. For Hug, paying close attention to ingredients and performing research should not be optional.

“That’s why we have done a lot of research and testing behind closed doors to get the formulas for our products just right. We have tested different formulations and solicited feedback to help us improve our formulation,” explained Hug.

“Wanting to create the best possible product, we went through several iterations to make sure we arrived at products that are safe and effective. We made sure to test our products on all kinds of skin, oily, dry, and sensitive. We ended up with products and formulations we’re proud of and have tested very well on all skin types.”

Products by Fleur & Bee will include a moisturizing face cream, an anti-aging eye cream, a rejuvenating vitamin C serum, and a refreshing rose water toner. Consumers can purchase these products via Amazon or the company’s website. One percent of all sales will help distribute menstrual hygiene products to girls in need.

ABOUT FLEUR & BEE: Based in South Pasadena, California, Fleur & Bee believes that what we put on our bodies is as important as what we put in our bodies and that high-quality skincare doesn’t have to be expensive. That’s why our skincare products are designed to be clean, safe and natural. All our products are proudly bottled in the United States and available for under $30. We believe in our product so much that we’ll refund you within 30 days if you don’t think we’ve created the best natural skincare line you’ve ever tried.

