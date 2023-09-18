“NEITHER” by Studio Wenjüe Lu

Studio Wenjüe Lu, a multi-disciplinary venture co-founded by Lulu (Wenjue Lu) and Michael (Chufeng Fang), made its NYFW debut with a presentation and performance piece titled, “NEITHER,” unveiling Collection 2023 on Wednesday, September 13th. The presentation spotlighted the studio’s second annual garment collection, crafted slowly and thoughtfully over the course of the year.

Studio Wenjüe Lu weaves a tapestry of artistic mediums, blurring the lines between soft sculptures, garments, fiber art, poetry, and experiential installations. This convergence sparks thought-provoking dialogues that challenge traditional boundaries and invite fresh interpretations. Reviving heritage and tradition through hand-weaving and folk craftsmanship, Studio Wenjüe Lu breathes life into all creations.

Inspired by the concept of ‘Neitherness,’ this collection challenges the notion of fixed definitions, both in fashion and in life. Garments are seen as sculptures, engaging in a symbiotic dance with the human body, inviting exploration and transformation.



Wenjüe Lu

Photos: Yanran Xiong

Established in 2020 as a response to the chaotic pace of contemporary existence, Studio Wenjüe Lu aims to capture the imagination of the creative world with a commitment to slowness and a profound interplay of diverse artistic expressions.

Wenjüe Lu’s Collection 2023 will also be available to preview and shop via private appointments at THE KAVE, an experimental pop-up showroom by the studio in New York at Komune (located at 92 Orchard Street).

The showroom will be open on September 17th from 11am – 6pm and September 18th from 11am – 7pm.

