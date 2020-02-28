Negris LeBrum Sunset Collection FW 2020

Negris Lebrum recently returned to NYFW with its FW collection, Sunset, which represents the brands long standing usage of black as the primary color and infusing bright gold hues much like the descent of the sun below a horizon. The Sunset Collection represents the boldness and beauty of the black and gold colors when paired.

The brand’s collaboration with jewelry designer Klearly Kristen midnight collection. Klearly Kristen’s midnight collection is comprised of onyx and gold earrings, bracelets and necklaces.



This fall winter collection consists of furs, leathers, wools and silks. The collection colors are fused with golds, sunflower furs and gold silk prints. The collection is inspired by the vibes from the 80s. The hairstyles and makeup help set the tone for this collection by fusing the style of Prince from Purple Rain and David Bowie. This collection attitude was all about sex appeal and being fierce on the runway. The foundation of the brand has always been rooted in the Negris love story. Each collection is defined by the boldness of the color black that reflects the brand slogan: Lenoir est Joli. The Negris LeBrum brand is based on the love story between a beautiful French Creole woman named Negris and a handsome man, Sam LeBrum that began in the 1940s. Their love story represents lifestyle, culture and heritage of the brand.

Negris LeBrum gives a special thanks to its sponsors for the evening; Ojai Energetics, Bullbird, Hommage, Gold Collagen and Bee Causes. Ojai Energetics cracked the code on how to make water encapsulated full spectrum CBD rich oils, without using any synthetic or synthetically modified compounds. Bullbird provides equipment that is ergonomically designed to promote better posture, correct alignment and make travel healthier for you. Hommage In-line with their Japanese heritage, over the last 10 years they have created a simple yet effective set of products based on extensive scientific research and results. Gold Collagen products are specially formulated and clinically tested to ensure the highest efficacy and performance. They collaborate with renowned universities, dermatologists, aesthetic medicine and skin specialists in the development of their products. Bee Causes is a nail polish company on a philanthropic mission to change the beauty industry. Their nail polish is cruelty-free, 10-free and is made in the USA.

