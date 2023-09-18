FWO
FWO

Negris LeBrum Debuts the Pickleball Tote at New York Fashion Week SS24

Fashion house Negris LeBrum dazzled New York Fashion Week runways with its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Drawing inspiration from the unmistakable flare of Pan American flight attendants, designer Travis Hamilton reimagined the feminine silhouette, revising mini-dresses, skirts, and rompers in rich, soft floral brocades. An additional feature in this season’s runway show signaled a significant milestone for Hamilton: his whimsical, vibrant, tailored pickleball totes highlighted Negris LeBrum’s unprecedented venture with Texas Southern University (TSU) – House of Maroon.

 
Negris LeBrum

The brand love story is based on the interracial marriage of a Southern couple from Louisiana in the 1940s which still resonates with many today. Brand founder Travis Hamilton’s design process is heavily influenced by his Southern Creole roots, and the Negris LeBrum love story is a tale of an influential woman of the same name who lived in the designer’s hometown of Natchitoches, LA. As a French Creole woman, Mrs. Negris could pass for white but chose to remain true to her black roots. She eventually fell in love with a black man, and their romance was frowned upon. In the end, the two were brought together by a force so strong – love. Through fashion, their story continues to be shared with the world.

This Love Story is the foundation of Negris LeBrum, and is rooted in the company slogan Lenoir est Joli ” Black is Beautiful.” Each collection pays homage to the courage of this amazing woman.

The Negris experience didn’t stop with the runway show as an afterparty was held following the show at the Ideal Glass Studio venue. Guests included a wide range of fashion influencers, photographers, stylists, and celebrities. Event sponsors included, Yolonda Sweets, Owls Brew, The Town cocktails, and June Shine can cocktails.

##

Learn More

@negris_lebrum
New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Edward Crutchley SS23 Show London Fashion Week

London FWO -
Medieval people on a fashion photoshoot in the style of Steven Meisel. A man and a woman wearing black and white geometric pattern dresses...
Read more

One to watch: Nigerian Designer, Washington Roberts, introduces his inaugural collection “The Prologue” SS 2024 during NYFW

New York FWO -
Introducing the 'Prologue' collection, a jubilant celebration of women. Our inspiration draws from the intricate geometric patterns found in the traditional costumes of Nigerian...
Read more

Natasha Zinko “The Camp” SS24 Catwalk London Fashion Week

London FWO -
Where am I? Who are these people? Where am I going? Who am I? Why? These are the questions driving Natasha Zinko’s SS24 collection,...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.