Nardos Spring 2024 Collection New York Fashion Week

Venetian Blooms: A Theatrical Fusion of Floral Artistry and Architectural Drama



Step into a realm of exquisite beauty where the charm of Venetian glass meets the splendor of blossoming flora. Our runway collection intertwines the intricate elegance of Venetian craftsmanship with the vibrant allure of botanical blooms. Explore the depth of 3D textures and the interplay of architectural elements, creating a dramatic symphony of colors and forms.

“Venetian Blooms” is a captivating journey through a world where fashion becomes a canvas, each garment a masterpiece that marries the enchantment of petals with the grandeur of architectural inspiration.



Nardos

Photos: Nardos Design, Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com

LOOK 1 Opulent Elegance: A Captivating Blue and Gold Floral-Embroidered Cap Sleeve Overlay

LOOK 2 Denim and Lace Delight: A Blue Strapless Top Paired with an A-Line Skirt, Effortlessly Chic and Timelessly Stylish

LOOK 3 Chic Asymmetry: One Shoulder Puff Sleeve Pop Circle Stripe Shirting with Grosgrain Detail – A Contemporary Couture Vision

LOOK 4 Effortless Elegance: A Blue Halter Floral Cut-Out Mini Dress Crafted from Luxurious Satin

LOOK 5 Passion in Lace: A Vivid Tea Length Dress in Bright Red, Crafted from Exquisite French Lace, Enhanced with a Satin Faced Organza Rosette Belt

LOOK 6 Lavender Dreams: Long Sleeve Floral Tulle Netting Dress with Corset Base

LOOK 7 Modern Classic Fusion: A Chic White Button-Down Shirt Dress Meets Dramatic Elegance with a Tulle Skirt Overlay, Paired with a Corset and Shorts Ensemble

LOOK 8 Zesty Blooms: A Citrus-Colored Floral Print Silk Satin Organza Dress with Alluring Full Sleeves

LOOK 9 Modern Couture: A Playful Two-Piece Tiered Fringe Set with Grosgrain Ribbon Straps and 3D Striped Square Shirting

LOOK 10 Chic Contrasts: Embrace Sophistication with a Blue Long Sleeve Drop Waist Shirt Dress Paired with a Striking Green Leather Criss-Cross Belt

LOOK 11 Elegant Chic: High Neck Multicolor Polka Dot Dress Crafted from Shirting, Adorned with Grosgrain Ribbon Accents

LOOK 12 Pure Elegance: A White Puff Sleeve Shirt Dress Crafted from Luxurious Italian Cotton Shirting

LOOK 13 Chic Sophistication: A White Organza Tailored Blouse Paired with a Matching Metallic Tweed Pencil Skirt and Duster for Effortless Elegance

LOOK 14 Blooms in Linen: A Long Sleeve Floral Embroidered Shirt Dress with Chic Cut-Out Details

LOOK 15 Venetian Dreams: A One-Shoulder Metallic Jacquard Draped Dress Inspired by the Enchanting Cityscape of Venice

LOOK 16 Blossoming Boldness: A Hot Pink Silk Mikado Long Sleeve Blazer Dress with Flower Button Detail

LOOK 17 Radiant Elegance: A Yellow Pleated Tulle Draped Dress with a Mini Base

LOOK 18 Nature’s Palette: A Refreshing RTW Spring Ensemble Featuring Watercolor Recycled Floral Print Blazer and Pants

LOOK 19 Effervescent Blossoms: A Bright Pink Pleated Flutter Sleeve Silk Dress with Exquisite Glass Floral Embroidery

LOOK 20 Sunrise Elegance: A White/Multi Silk Organza Print Dress with Subtle Pleats, Featuring a High Neck Satin Face Organza Overlay in a Pleated Floral Print

LOOK 21 Sculpted in Silver: A Dazzling Strapless Crystal-Beaded Fringe Ballgown Adorned with Exquisite 3D Floral Appliqué

LOOK 22 Whimsical Elegance: A Strapless 3D Floral Appliqué Dusty Blue Gown Enhanced with a Dreamy Embroidered Tulle Cap

LOOK 23 Venetian Serenade: Channeling the Elegance of the Waterfront with Pleated Tulle Tiers and Whisper-Soft Flutter Sleeves

LOOK 24 Gilded Grace: A Nude and Gold Gown featuring Puff Sleeve Beaded Tulle and an Ethereal Organza Layered Skirt

LOOK 25 Sophisticated Elegance: A Lavender and Blue Crystal Beaded Embroidered Strapless Gown Paired with a Grey Blue Silk Faille High Neck Cape

LOOK 26 Whispers of Nature: A Strapless Peony Metallic Jacquard Gown in a Serene White and Green, Adorned with Graceful Draping

LOOK 27 Venetian Nightfall: A Silver 1920s-Inspired Hand-Embroidered Fringe Mid-Calf Dress with Alluring Cut-Out Organza Detail

LOOK 28 Celestial Elegance: A High Neck Column Gown Adorned with Moonstone Sparkle Embroidery and Fully Beaded Glamour

LOOK 29 Whispers of Elegance: A White and Parrot Green Ensemble Featuring a Cowl Neck Pearl-Embroidered Net Top Paired with a Satin Corset

LOOK 30 Radiant Elegance: A Green Sparkle Pearl High Neck Column Gown with a Captivating Back Ruffle

LOOK 31 Stained Glass Reverie: A Vincentian Glass-Inspired Gown featuring Sweetheart Iridescent Fringe, Exquisite Floral Embroidery, and Sterling Silver Floral Accents

LOOK 32 Regal Radiance: A Royal Blue Puff Sleeve V-Neckline Mini Dress Embellished with Enchanting Floral Embroidery and Sparkling Detail

LOOK 33 Vibrant Floral Elegance: A Bright Red and Cobalt Blue Satin-Faced Organza Print One-Shoulder Gown with a Striking Train

LOOK 34 Blue Elegance Unveiled: A Striking One Shoulder Peplum Gown with a Sheer Floral Embroidery Skirt Crafted from Luxurious Silk Mikado

LOOK 35 Crimson Couture: A Red Fully Embroidered Mini Bubble Skirt Dress with a Corseted Sweetheart Neckline, Elevated by a Cap Sleeve Topper

LOOK 36 Redefining Elegance: Cobalt Blue One-Shoulder Draped Silk Gazar Gown with a Full Skirt

LOOK 37 Blossoming Beauty: A Strapless Draped Gown in Spring Floral Print Silk, Enhanced by a Puff Sleeve Jacket and Layers of Ethereal Organza

LOOK 38 Sunny Elegance: A Strapless Peplum Gown in Lustrous Silk Mikado, Adorned with Vibrant Spring Glass Floral Embroidery

LOOK 39 Emerald Dreams: A Vibrant Green Silk Mikado Gown Adorned with Hand-Placed Draping and Exquisite Floral Embroidery

LOOK 40 Blooms of Elegance: A Multicolor Floral Embroidered Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress Crafted from Luxurious Silk Mikado, with a Playful Bubble Skirt

LOOK 41 Blossoms of Elegance: A Satin Faced Organza Floral Print Gown with Draped Rosette and Embroidered Florals at the Waist

LOOK 42 Whimsical Skies: An Asymmetrical Organza Ruffle Draped Gown in Enchanting Sky Blue

LOOK 43 Sky’s the Limit: A Strapless Beaded Mini Dress with Ethereal Tulle Overskirt in Enchanting Sky Blue

LOOK 44 Ethereal Blooms: A Floating Floral Masterpiece – V Neck Draped Silk Satin Organza Gown with Enchanting 3D Floral Appliqués

LOOK 45 Blooms of Elegance: A Hydrangea Blue Dress Adorned with Exquisite Hydrangea Floral Embroidery, Complemented by a Tulle Shawl

LOOK 46 Sun-Kissed Elegance: A Buttercup-Colored Strapless Paris Mikado Peplum Gown Adorned with Exquisite Glass 3D Floral Appliqué

LOOK 47 Whimsical in Baby Blue: A Strapless Fully Beaded 3D Floral Embroidered Gown, Enchanted by an Embroidered Tulle Cape

LOOK 48 Sunny Sophistication: A Chic Bright Yellow Silk Mikado Jacket with Floral Buttons, Paired Perfectly with Shorts and a Full Tulle Circle Skirt

LOOK 49 Sophisticated Whispers: Hand Beaded Lace Cap-Sleeve Column Gown with Textured Tulle Overskirt

LOOK 50 Feathered Elegance: The Duchess Rose Mermaid Masterpiece

LOOK 51 Whimsical Mint Dream: A Strapless Silk Faille High Low Dress Adorned with Floral Embroidery and Enchanting 3D Applique Flowers

LOOK 52 Bold and Beautiful: A PUNCH PINK Gown featuring a Ruffle High Neck Tulle Cape and Sweetheart Vine Embroidered Bodice

LOOK 53 Blooms and Bliss: A Pink and Chartreuse Green Gown with Sheer Puff Sleeves and Exquisite Floral Beading

LOOK 54 Venetian Dreams in Parrot Green: A High Neck Ombre Leaf Gown with Enchanting 3D Floral Embroidery

LOOK 55 Scarlet Allure: A Strapless Silk Faille Ball Gown in Lipstick Red LOOK 56 Whimsical Dreamscape: A White/Multi-Colored Strapless Pleated Viscose

Dress with Enchanting 3D Floral Accents and Delicate Organza Tie Details LOOK 57 Vintage Glamour: Chartreuse Lace and Sparkle Delight

LOOK 58 Ethereal Blossoms: A Soft Rose Bell Sleeve Gown Fully Adorned with Beaded Floral Embroidery

LOOK 59 Blooms of Passion: A V-Neckline Floral Applique Gown in Hot Pink, Adorned with Draped Rosette

LOOK 60 Blossoms in Pink: A Vibrant One-Shoulder Floral Embroidered Gown Crafted from Luxurious Silk Faille and Satin-Faced Organza, with a Captivating Train

LOOK 61 Lavender & Green Dream: A High-Neck, Fully Embroidered Starburst Gown with Puff Sleeves and Delicate Floral Appliqué

LOOK 62 Elegance in Cobalt: A Sweetheart Pleated Satin Ball Gown with an Oversized Bow Detail

LOOK 63 Sunny Splendor: A Vibrant Yellow Silk Mikado Gown Enhanced with Hand-Stitched Lemon Embroidery

LOOK 64 Blushing Beauty: A Pink V-Neck Draped Duchess Satin Gown with a Peplum Gathered Skirt and Glass 3D Floral Appliqué

LOOK 65 Golden Elegance: A Strapless Buttercup-Colored Ball Gown Featuring Exquisite Windowpane Macramé

##

Learn More

@nardosdesign

nardosdesign.com

With love,

FWO