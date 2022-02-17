N.Hoolywood Compile Fall 2022 Collection

For N.HOOLYWOOD COMPILE Fall2022 collection, Daisuke Obana continues to create in the pursuit of showcasing how material can make formal wear and dressed-up ready-to-wear more approachable in a new comfort first context.

By editing various elements of clothing and placing emphasis on subtle details, the lines become blurred between formal wear and casual wear nodding to an allusion of clothing made for anytime. For anywhere. For anyone.



This season focussed on fabrications evoked by designing around wearability and functionality. Fading the lines between real and fake, Daisuke created prints that mimic real world fabrics like woven wool gun club check printed on jersey corduroy. Using the highest level of faux offerings like mouton and suede that give the lightness, functionality and ease of care. The silhouettes are further elevated through abstractly reconstructing traditional styles into more wearable pieces, creating a new and relaxed identity for menswear.

