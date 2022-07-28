Mon Coeur Prepares to Launch Newest Collection at Neiman Marcus

Mon Coeur is excited to announce an expansion to their collection with their newest line of sustainable children’s clothing at select Neiman Marcus locations across the country. Mon Coeur was born to imagine a world where the planet comes first, making kinder clothing for earth-loving kids, and now you have the chance to shop their sustainable collection at 8 Neiman Marcus locations as well as online with shipping available across the USA.

Neiman Marcus Is launching the Mon Coeur FF22 collection which Is all about “Nature Loving” and the elements of nature that we love and cherish including forest themed prints. This collection is at the essence of Mon Coeur’s motto “Earth Loving Clothing for Earth Loving Kids’. Thanks to the most sustainable technologies, Mon Coeur was able to stay true to their mission of using solely up cycled and recycled materials when designing this collection. Their launch includes essential clothing- “basics not so basics”- that they made in the most sustainable way. From beanies made entirely from up cycled cotton, denim jackets made from 70% recycled cotton, to sweatshirts made entirely from up cycled cotton and patches made from recycled plastic bottles, they designed a collection pausing on Nature and the Earth. Their newest collection includes everything from unisex jeans, jackets, dresses, and puffer jackets made from sustainable insulating thermore technology!



Mon Coeur

At Mon Coeur, they give products destined to pollute the Earth a second life. The brand has partnered with the 5Gyres institute, which is dedicated to leading the movement that will define a generation on the path of a zero waste sustainable future, based on a zero waste culture, and circular economies in participating in ‘trash blitz’ aiming to clean plastic from coasts. Through their collaboration with 1% For the Planet, they are building a better future by supporting ocean and beach cleanups, tree planting, and supporting communities which are disproportionately affected by climate change.

