Momento: The Project Drops Digital Spring Collection Featuring Dozens of Vintage Luxury Pieces Under $100

In an effort to channel sustainable fashion among the online shopping world of “thrifters”, Momento: The Project drops spring capsule collection before its 2-week May Pop Up in Downtown Brooklyn with special pieces from Armani, Chanel, Dries Van Noten, Etro, Moschino, Valentino and more.

Momento: The Project, a sustainable solution to dressing great and giving second, third and maybe even a tenth life to luxury vintage pieces drops its first ever digital spring collection featuring dozens of items under $100. Momento is always looking for ways to make sure clothing stays circular.

“By giving clothing another life, we’re making sure we keep shoppers and fashionistas as sustainable as possible. While we champion and applaud brands creating clothing sustainably, there’s nothing more sustainable than wearing, rewearing, sharing and finding pieces, their next home” says John James Muller, Founder of Momento: The Project.

From vintage Armani to Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen and Jordache, Momento whose Instagram tagline reads, “Sustainably Styling Friends since 2020” launched at the height of the pandemic and sources, styles and shoots their own pieces on friends. “In that last year we’ve really seen an uptick in the second hand fashion world. I’ve taught several courses at fashion-focused universities and my first question to students is always, Who here has recently thrifted? I love watching every hand in the classroom go up” continued Muller. “It’s so inspiring to see the younger generation gravitate to the idea of rewearing and giving clothing many lives”.

As Momento gears up for its next two weekend pop up at Downtown Brooklyn’s The Maker’s Show at City Point May 1-2 and 8-9, they’re thrilled to share some special items with the digital world. Shop pieces like this vintage Bob Macke Silk Top, Carmen Marc Valvo Striped Top, Dolce & Gabbana Purple Cords, Etro Silk Trouser, Issey Miyake LBD, and an array of special vintage pieces for under $40! See more at momentotheproject.com. Oh, and they ship free in the US!

