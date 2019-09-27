MODE: MOSCOW is an initiative to support Russian designers internationally

Represented by KCD Worldwide.

Created by the Moscow Export Center and the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the city of Moscow, the MODE: MOSCOW project highlights the work of the promising fashion designers in the Russian capital.

“For us MODE: MOSCOW is the first and very important project aimed at popularizing Moscow designers abroad and building relationships between brands and buyers from around the world. We believe that the collections of our talented designers soon will be presented in Browns, Saks 5th Avenue, Corso Como 10 and, Dover Street Market and other iconic worldwide department stores.The showroom will feature new and experienced players of the fashion industry, these are brands working in the segments of contemporary, streetwear and couture – Moscow fashion in all its diversity. So we are waiting buyers, press representative and fashionistas,” Kirill Ilichev, CEO of the Moscow Export Center.



Mode: Moscow

From September 23rd until October 1st, MODE: MOSCOW will consist of a showroom presenting all collections, hosted in a beautiful Parisian Haussmann-style apartment on 5 rue de Castiglione. The full intention is to give a competitive environment, relevant to each designer and for key fashion professionals to have the chance to learn about each brand. With a variation of lux designs, as well as streetwear, one will have an abundance of options to see.

An expert council was created to select 27 renown Moscow designers to partake in the project, giving a complete stylistic depiction of Russia’s Fashion Industry. Composed of the most influential fashion figures in Russia, the committee counts top professionals from all realms of fashion, such as Ksenia Sobchak, Masha Fedorova, Editor in Chief of Vogue Russia.

To celebrate the launch of the first edition of MODE: MOSCOW in Paris, fashion icon, TV influencer, journalist, socialite and actress Ksenia Sobchak, will host a cocktail at the showroom taking a stand and allowing Russian designers to have an influential voice in the market. To an attendance of key fashion professionals, figures from the Arts & cultural worlds and influencers, the cocktail will introduce each Russian designer participating, with a highlight of a selected piece from their collection.

“The MODE: MOSCOW project is an important step forward for the development of the Russian fashion industry. This initiative gives a unique chance to young designers to declare themselves on the world fashion scene, to conclude profitable contracts and to get acquainted with the leading European retail platforms”, noted Ksenia Sobchak, journalist, public figure, TV and radio presenter.

Showroom

5 rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris

From September 23rd till September 28th, 2019

And from September 30th till October 1st, 2019

#modemoscow2019 #moscowdesigners #madeinmoscow

Designers participating in MODE: MOSCOW

Alena Akhmadullina, Arut Mscw, Aya, Be.Li.Ve, Daniil Antsiferov, Daria Bardeeva, Dva Myacha, Fakoshima, Izeta, Julia Davidian, L’Enigme, Laroom, Les’ By Lesia Paramonova, Loom Moscow, Maison Esve, Maslov, Masterpeace, Mirstores, Outlaw, Radical Chic, Ruban, Sl1p, Sorry, I’m Not, Subterranei, Tegin, White Crow, and Yana

About the Moscow Export Center

Moscow export center is the noncommercial organization which was founded in November 2017 by the Department of science, industrial policy and business development of the government of Moscow to work with Moscow exporters in the field of financial and non-financial support measures. The structure supports medium and small businesses by facilitating high-tech products as part of the “Made in Moscow”program.

The main idea of the program is to ensure the participation of the capital’s enterprises in Russian and international exhibitions.Within the program there is a special service for organizing and holding meetings in the MatchMaking format, by which the capital’s entrepreneurs find partners and conclude contracts with the financial support of the city.

About the Expert Committee

Ksenia Sobchak (journalist, public figure, television and radio host), Vydolob Julia (Editor-in-Chief of TheBluePrint.ru Portal), Yekaterina Darma (Editor-in-Chief of Buro 24/ 7 Portal), Anzor Kankulov (Journalist and Expert in Fashion), Olga Karput (Founder of the KM20 Concept Store), Tatyana Konstatinova (Managing Partner of RSVP Agency), Alexandra Krymova (General Director of Dear Progress Agency), Anna Lebsak-Kleimans (Co- Founder and General Director of Fashion Consulting group), Ekaterina Pavelko (Stylist and Head of the HSE Educational Program), Alexander Perepelkin (Brand Director of the Farfetch online Shopping Platform and editorial Director of TheBluePrint.ru Portal), Julia Prudko (Founder of June/July Agency), Georgy Rostovshchikov (President of the International Buyers Association, Fashion Director Milo Group, General Director of Fashion Hub Russia), Renata Kharkova (Fashion Director of Tatler Magazine), Ekaterina Fedorova (Journalist and Author of the Telegram Channel, “Good Morning, Karl!”), Oksana Bondarenko (President of the Showroom Li-Lou), Maria Kovylova (Lead in the GUM Section Direction) and HSE Tatyana Rivchun (Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Communications, Media, and Design).

##

Learn More

Paris Fashion Week

With love,

FWO