MODA Night Out is February 7th!

Via hiTechMODA

Many fashion seasons ago, CFDA, Vogue and New York & Company, deemed that the beginning of Fashion Week should become a giant shopping extravaganza to give retail a boost after the umpteenth recession hit in 2009. New York City leapt to the cause, and the first Thursday night that marked the first day of NYFW was a major city-wide party with shop-hopping fashionistas going uptown and downtown to every store, boutique and retail establishment participating in the extravaganza.

Every year saw more and more events popping up, but like every great idea that escalates too wildly, it soon spiraled out of control. There were reports of vandalism, etc., and the plug was pulled. It was fun for a few years, but soon became obvious that it wasn’t stimulating business nor yielding the anticipated results, as it was primarily intended to do, and was cancelled only a few years later in 2013.

hiTechMODA is revitalizing the spirit of this initiative with MODA Night Out on February 7th, Friday night from 9 till midnight, to be held at the National Geographic Encounter space once more.

hiTechMODA is revitalizing the spirit of this initiative with MODA Night Out

This time it is a concentrated and centralized affair.

NYFW Season 3, hiTechMODA will be back and at the National Geographic Ocean Odyssey Encounter space at 226 West 44th Street in the heart of the Theatre District — directly across from Shubert Alley.

Since the official fashion show runway segments are the next day on February 8th, the opening night party will focus on reworking what it should have been all along: a networking and celebration of New York’s fashion epicenter status, assembling everyone together for a diverse and festive global gathering.

hiTechMODA is going to be THE industry party, offering not only commerce possibilities albeit in a low-keyed manner, with vending booths and live fashion show shopping capability with our new app launch.

hiTechMODA is going to be THE industry party

Think a giant interactive installation with fashion shows, performances, live painting, and many disciplines of fashion artistry featured.

The designers, vendors and performers will be announced on our website at hiTechMODA.com, with regular updates of participants leading up to the big Night Out.

Tickets are $100 and will be available through the site, and will include several open bars and hors d’oeuvres, networking and shopping with visual stimulation and interaction to keep even the most jaded party-goer entertained.

A portion of the proceeds will go to 4 Ocean, our chosen charity of choice for the Ocean Odyssey theme.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite and can be purchased separately from regular fashion show tickets for Saturday February 8th.

##

Learn More

Buy Tickets

With love,

FWO