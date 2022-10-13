Ukrainian-Based Milla Nova Debuts MILLA BY LORENZO ROSSI, becoming the first Ukrainian brand to be showcased at New York Bridal Fashion Week

As Milla Nova marks its 20th anniversary, the brand has become the first Ukrainian bridal label showcased at the New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Stocked in bridal boutiques across 50 countries, the brand’s over 1000 employees have successfully united in creating not only garments for their clients’ special days but also protective army vests amidst the war in Ukraine. Despite the escalating situation in their homeland, Milla Nova’s founders Iryna and Zoryana Senyshyn believe it’s their duty to continue supporting Ukraine’s creative economy.

For the NYBFW, Milla Nova has prepared a spectacular mix of the never-before-seen 2023 collection and a retrospective of iconic styles from the previous collections.

MILLA BY LORENZO ROSSI COLLECTION

The new Milla by Lorenzo Rossi collection featuring 28 unique garments was born from a desire to capture every bride’s personality and highlight delicate femininity through attires. The entire range is a reflection of seductive yet sophisticated sensuality brought through intricate tailoring, feminine silhouettes, and ornate embellishment. The collection offers long graceful dresses as well as 4 bolero and 3 veil styles including floor-sweeping laced ones and face-framing tulle veils. Each item is hand-crafted.

Milla by Lorenzo Rossi line is known for the avant-garde vision of the modern sophisticated bride: glamorous, alluring, and as extravagant as she can be. Due to the expansion of the silhouette range, this collection received an additional note of dreaminess and romance.

The collection inherits couture influences combining the finest detailing and craftsmanship. It is filled with handcrafted pearls, beadings, sequin embellishments, and volumetric lace appliques. This line became recognizable for its signature touches: semi-transparent lace, lush ornaments, and tight-fitted trumped and mermaid-style silhouettes.

Milla Nova — a female-led independent Ukrainian bridal brand founded by sisters Zoryana and Iryna Senyshyn with a 20 years history, strives to cater to every bride’s needs. Stocked in bridal boutiques across 50 countries (including the US, UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, China, and Australia), the brand’s over 1000 employees have been contributing to the special days of their clients around the world.

In this pursuit Milla Nova has developed 4 lines (making it 4 collections per year):

Milla Nova (core line)

Couture and Milla by Lorenzo Rossi (high-end lines)

White&Lace (diffusion line)

Among celebrities who have worn Milla Nova attires are Maye Musk, Rianne Meijer, Lucy Watson, Jessica Wright, Leonie Hanne, Tina Kunakey.

Milla Nova in numbers: depending on the dress it takes an average of 300-350 hours to create one piece. More than 400 meters of lace and about 1000 meters of tulle are needed to make one collection. Many workshops around the world produce lace per the brand’s request. Work on one collection takes approximately half a year and 30 people.

