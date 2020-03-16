Online Events will Stream with Russian Fashion Council and Fashion Fund

Russian Fashion Council, in cooperation with partners and participating fashion designers of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia, together made a difficult decision to cancel events previously announced to take place from March, 31 till April, 4, 2020 at Moscow’s Manege.

Over the past thirty days, the organizers from Russian Fashion Council have been closely monitoring and analyzing the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis. Russian Fashion Council has conducted extensive consultations with The Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) in Russia, as well as Moscow’s Health and Safety services to prepare a set of preventive measures for the upcoming event. However, due to the deteriorating situation on the global scale, the final conclusion is that the only completely safe way to move forward is to cancel the in-person event entirely to ensure well-being of all those involved.

“Russian Fashion Council carries an overwhelming sense of responsibility, as there are over 1,500 people working on #MBFWRussia every season – organizers and partners, designers and their teams, makeup artists and hair stylists, models, technical staff, security staff, not to mention the larger number of journalists, buyers and bloggers. We are hereby announcing that we are moving all activities of this Fashion Week to an online-only basis for this season. That way, we can guarantee a non-contact, completely safe way to provide our designers with the showcase space they need for this season,” said Alexander Shumsky, president of Russian Fashion Council.

Russian Fashion Council and Fashion Fund will stream a set of online events starting April-May, 2020, that will best support Russian fashion designers and safely demonstrate their newest runway-ready collections. The 40th season of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will therefore take place online, through a virtual streaming service at www.aizel.ru – the leading Russian online designer fashion retailer. The dates and details for the online events will be announced soon.

Lastly, we would like to thank everyone concerned for your understanding, flexibility, and appreciation of our decision.

Thank you for the support, please, take care of yourself.

