Melissa takes the runway – 3rd collaboration with Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture S/S 2022

Brazilian heritage footwear brand Melissa complemented avant-garde label Viktor & Rolf Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection last week at Paris Couture Week, which took place at the Palais Chaillot.

Accessorizing the old Hollywood Dracula ensemble, the chunky platform buckle styles are part of Viktor & Rolf’s third collection with the brand.

Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture

These vegan shoes come in three new styles: Mule Buckle Up, Kick Off Buckle, Seal Off and a Mini Cross Bag with transversal straps ideal for everyday wear. Designed with Grenflex insole for added smoothness and comfort, these new models provide all the stability that platforms need.

The Melissa x Viktor & Rolf third collection will launch on the site and in stores in April 2022.

