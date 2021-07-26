Megan Thee Stallion at the Sports Illustrated Magazine Release Party

Megan Thee Stallion, the cover girl for the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, graced the SI magazine release party held at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

She was giddy and excited to be there and was celebrating more than her Sports Illustrated cover – watch the video! You’ve got to hear it for yourself.



Megan Thee Stallion

Photos : Natalie Svors

The 24Fashion team caught Megan just before she went inside the ballroom where the event is being held, and will be performing in an intimate concert tomorrow night as well. We will bring you more from there just as soon as we have the hot footage.

