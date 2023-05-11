FWO
Marrisa Wilson Launches SS23 “Wear Your Soul” Editorial Campaign

Marrisa Wilson’s, brand new “Wear Your Soul” editorial campaign, designed for women who dare to live outside the box. This colorful Spring 2023 collection is for the bold and the fearless, the rule-breakers and the trendsetters, and those who refuse to have their personality confined.

The campaign video is a beautiful representation of women breaking free from society’s restrictions to express themselves and their talents openly, while wearing Marrisa Wilson’s patterned collection of dresses, jumpsuits, two-piece sets, suits, and so much more!

