Mark Fast Spring/Summer 2024 ‘Dawn to Dusk’ London Fashion Week

Mark Fast unveils his Spring Summer 2024 collection, “Dawn to Dusk”, a celebration of nature’s timeless beauty with a touch of futuristic allure. This collection seamlessly blends the mystique of desert landscapes with the promise of a vibrant dawn and the serenity of evening.

Guided by a profound appreciation for life’s ever-changing rhythms, Fast’s expertise shines through in carefully chosen linen blends, elastic stretch fabrics, and fresh light-weight denim. These materials ensure comfort under the scorching sun while embracing the chill of desert nights. Unisex designs and crochet beaded demi-couture pieces offer a versatile and elegant adaptability.

The colour palette pays homage to the desert’s enchanting beauty – from the vivid evening skies to sun-kissed denim, all accented by electrifying neon tones. Signature monogram accessories and futuristic canvas shoes add a contemporary edge, blending the past seamlessly with the future.



Mark Fast

Photos: Iker Aldama

This collection is designed for spirited youth culture, the trailblazers who revel in the desert’s allure and embrace the vibrant dance of life. It effortlessly marries vintage aesthetics with modern flair, reflecting the dynamic spirit of those who live life with unapologetic zest.

Mark Fast’s global influence continues to rise, inspired by the wonders of the desert and the ever-shifting horizons of fashion’s future. Join this poetic journey celebrating life’s vibrant rhythms through the exciting works of Mark Fast.

About Mark Fast – Aspirational, fun & uninhibited encapsulates the energy of the Mark Fast brand.

Finding inspiration in London, Mark studied at Central Saint Martins and completed his BA there and went on to complete his MA in February 2008. His signature designs push the boundaries of modern knitwear technology. He has devised innovative stitching techniques, blending lycra with the finest luxury textiles. Everything is knitted by hand on domestic knitting machines and his work is formed onto the body as he knits. He sees knitwear as sculpture, where he experiments with different volumes to create a sensual silhouette.

The brand continually creates couture techniques alongside comfort and your embellished everyday item. Luxury, street wear & sportswear chic is at the centre of his brand and vision.

Something for all. Our Demi-couture pieces are worn, admired and adored by strong, powerful women whilst also engaging with the growing young customer base. Both menswear & womenswear are drawn in to the brand offering pieces that are the epitome of the current youth culture.

Credit Sheet

Hair by Maria Kovacs sponsored by Monacelli Makeup by Shinobu Abe, sponsored by SUQQU Casting by Emilie Astrom

Casting Assistant Maria Pablo Feliz

Sound Design by Izzy Lindqwister

Show Production by Antony Waller

Show Calling by Go2Show

Show Lighting by Rockit Event Production Photography by Davide Cossu and Iker Aldama

Videography by Simon Robinson

Beauty Photography by Shingo Iwase for SUQQU

Front Row Photography by Dave Benett at GETTY

PR by IPR London

Hosted by Orchard Place at The Broadway, SW1

About Orchard Place

Orchard Place at The Broadway, SW1 is a vibrant living and lifestyle destination designed by Northacre to build a sense of community and reinvigorate Westminster. This contemporary community destination offers a blended lifestyle ecosystem that has been curated with stylish simplicity, defining a new era of living.

##

Learn More

@orchard.place

orchardplace.london

