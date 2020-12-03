Marie France Van Damme Introduces “Curated by MF”

Inspired to support small businesses, the designer debuts a new platform to help independent designers and craftspeople

Marie France Van Damme, the Hong Kong-based designer known for her globally influenced line of luxury resort, ready-to-wear, and swim, has introduced Curated by MF.

Designed to support small businesses, independent designers, and craftspeople she has met along her travels, this new online lifestyle and e-commerce platform features a selection of beautiful curated products and exclusive private label pieces sourced from all over the world.

“In a time of health crisis and economic uncertainty, as small business owners, we have to support one another to weather the current downturn. I have been traveling the world for the past 40 years,” says Marie France Van Damme. “On my journey, I have developed relationships with craftspeople from the Souks of Marrakesh, with traders in the bustling streets of Hong Kong and Bangkok and with small business owners from around the globe. Let me introduce you to my very talented friends who share my passions. They work with the finest artisans, their creations are limited, beautiful, and are ethically sourced.”

Featuring one-of-a kind pieces for home, entertaining, and travel, as well as food and collectibles, “Curated by MF” features a curated selection of Marie France Van Damme’s favorite items from L’Objet to Jay Ahr’s limited-edition collection of vintage hand-embroidered Vuitton and Hermes Birkin, Kelly and Constance handbags. In addition, “Curated by MF” features a curated selection of hand-crafted luxury jewelry from Luis Morais and unique and distinctive handmade jewelry and objets d’art from Lotus Arts De Vivre from Thailand. Every two weeks, Marie France Van Damme will introduce a new designer and showcase a curated selection of their artisanal items.

Marie France Van Damme will also introduce an exclusive collection of private label pieces that she buys in Marrakesh, Italy, and Bangkok on her travels, helping the small communities in those countries. The first MF Private Collection debuted with the launch of leather trays from a small factory in Genoa, Italy, in the designer’s signature metallic color palette in gold, silver, dark silver, and bronze. New this week, is an exclusive collection of Babouche slippers handmade in the souks of Marrakesh, Morocco using Marie France Van Damme’s silk fabrics.

About Marie France Van Damme

Marie France Van Damme is a Canadian-born, Hong-Kong based fashion designer, celebrate hostess and author, whose luxury lifestyle resort wear brand is inspired by her travels and personal style. Marie France Van Damme introduced her eponymous label in the summer of 2011. The Marie France Van Damme line is defined by an edited collection of elegant and seasonless staples with every piece designed to transition seamlessly from city to resort. The brand is loved by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Palermo, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Marie France Van Damme is available at her other retail locations in Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Miami, Dubai, Marrakech, Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket , Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, Le Bon Marché, Neiman Marcus, NET-A-PORTER, Moda Operandi and exclusive resorts such as Amanresorts and the One & Only. Collections are not distinguished by season, but relevance. She is also the author of the coffee table book RSVP: Simple Sophistication, Effortless Entertaining (Thames & Hudson) featuring her effortless style and entertaining tips with photographs by Herbert Ypma of the Hip Hotels series.

