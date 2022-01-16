Marc Defang New York Presents Two Exclusive Private Fashion Events Edison Ballroom, NYFW February 12, 2022

On February 12, 2022, Marc Defang returns to his hometown of New York City to showcase his newest Spring/Summer collection with his private show held at the iconic art deco Edison Ballroom, the location of Oh Calcutta!, and other famous Broadway productions.

Two private shows will showcase over 125 looks of his debut collections. Each gown in his “Golden Couture” collection is custom created with hand-sewn sequins and beads and the use of delicate embroideries. Gold represents prosperity.

Marc Defang

His collection, “The World is Pink,” represents liveliness, brought to life using bright tulle colors for fun. In addition, Marc’s use of organza for flow and the employment of puffy sleeves are on display in this collection. Marc Defang New York also brings his signature evening bags to the runway to complement this collection.

Marc Defang New York selected award-winning hiTechMODA as the fashion production company to produce his first NYFW private shows. Their innovative and forward-thinking fashion approach creates a must-watch production and a one-of-a-kind experience. This event promises to be no different as NEVER before in the history of NYFW: Marc Defang NYC debuts “A Model Plus One.” Models will walk the runway with a guest of their choice in this new and innovative approach to the NYFW fashion experience. Within an hour following the show, the “model plus one” will be in Times Square, where an image from their runway walk will be displayed on an iconic Times Square billboard for all to see. Then, in true celebrity style, models will be photographed near their billboard, in the same pose and wearing the clothing from the runway. Innovation is familiar to this designer and producer, known for taking risks and pushing new limits.

The 1:30 PM and 6:30 PM fashion shows will be “Buy Now,” with show attendees purchasing the clothing off the runway from Marc Defang NYC pop-up shopping at the venue.

Find out more about Marc Defang New York at www.marcdefang.com and www.hiTechMODA.com

