Mana Fashion Pop-up Returns to Kick Off the Holiday Shopping Season November 3-5 at Mana Wynwood

Bringing the community of style enthusiasts together just in time for the holiday shopping season, Mana Fashion Pop Up returns with its third and largest pop-up this November 3-5 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center. Mana Fashion Services will bring over 100 ethical brands comprised of local, Miami-made, and International brands that embrace their small and ethical business ethos, offering gifts for everyone from home goods to jewelry, apparel and so much more.

Attendees can choose from two ticket options, attending the VIP Opening on Night 1 (November 3rd) and gaining special fashion-insider access, mixing and mingling with the who’s who of Miami fashionistas, attend the exclusive fashion show, sip cocktails, dine on hors d’oeuvres and shop til’ they drop; or join with the family throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 PM. At the Mana Fashion Pop-Up, consumers can meet with brand founders, and designers and get to know the creatives behind each brand.



Mana Fashion

Photos: Mana Fashion Services

“Mana Fashion Services is excited to bring the fashion community of South Florida together just before the holiday season, bringing gift ideas to life for friends and loved ones who will appreciate our ‘shop ethically and shop small business’ philosophy that we’re proud to promote,” says Aleksandra Sivokoneva, Creative Director for Mana Fashion Services. “Curating hundreds of items from candles to cover-ups, shoppers will check everyone off their holiday wish list with unique, one-of-kind items that support small businesses from near and far.”

Participating in the pop-up are several Miami-based brands including Bien Bien Miami, La Nadia Jewels, La Roja by Misha, Perry Walker Collective, and Taylor Dorry, alongside other local creatives and artists, such as Valeria Krasavina, a fashion illustrator and designer based in Miami.

In addition to the group of local Miami brands that will present their collections at the pop-up; a group of Ukrainian fashion designers including Iva Jewelry Ocean x Silk Statnaia Elena Reva Alice K Clothing Vivons Omelia Kris Maran Valery Kovalska Norba Malva Florea will also showcase their collections, directly benefiting brands from the war-torn nation.

Guests have two ticket options to choose from: General Admission, priced starting at just $11 per ticket, grants access to a weekend of shopping and family-friendly activities. For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP package offers an early-bird option from $162 per ticket and offers exclusive access to a luxurious evening in addition to the weekend festivities.

As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, Mana Fashion Services is proud to support Ukraine during this event, highlighting two Ukrainian brands that have pledged to donate proceeds from their weekend sales to benefit the Masha Foundation, a Ukraine-based charity founded by TV host and activist Masha Efrosinina. Join us in this charitable endeavor while celebrating the world of fashion and culture at Mana Fashion Services’ Fashion Pop-Up.

About Mana Fashion Services

Mana Fashion Services, a subsidiary of Mana Common, is dedicated to connecting and empowering fashion professionals. The community it fosters spans designers, manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and more, with a strong focus on sustainability and entrepreneurship. Located in Downtown Miami’s Flagler District, the organization is actively creating showrooms, a textile resource center, co-working spaces, and retail areas. Launched in April 2022, it has successfully hosted events like “Miami Talks,” Fashion Popups, Workshops, and more, making a notable impact during Miami Swim Week. Mana Fashion Services’ primary goal is to unite the fashion industry within the neighborhood, empowering one creative visionary at a time. Their broader mission is to establish a sustainable ecosystem that connects fashion communities across the US, Latin America, and beyond. The organization is actively working on the establishment of a textile lab/resource center and exciting partnerships with influential entities such as Vogue, Pantone, CFDA, and more. These initiatives are set to offer valuable support to their growing community. For more information, please visit www.manafashion.com.

