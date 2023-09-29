FWO
FWO

Maison Ernest Spring Summer 2024 Secret Show Paris Fashion Week

In the heart of Paris, the Théâtre du Gymnase slowly awakens to the magic of a very unexpected masked ball. Excitement electrifes the air, as Isabelle Bordji prepares to reveal the secrets of the Maison Ernest woman… whom you thought you knew… and yet…

Mysterious: creations with sinuous lines, trompe-l’œil, just like the Maison Ernest woman, enigmatic and elusive.

Unapologetic: a Maison Ernest woman proud to be who she is, a free soul expressing her joy in unstructured denim.

Sensual: through the delicacy of lace, the Maison Ernest woman expresses her venomous nature, French refnement and unparalleled elegance.

 
Maison Ernest

The curtain falls on this Spring Summer 2024 collection: fascination, power, joy…

Vive la Femme Maison Ernest…

##

Learn More

@maisonernest
maisonernest.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

ON x SET: A Fusion of Fashion Aesthetics in the Heart of Rockefeller Center

New York FWO -
Fashion's spectacle has once again graced New York City, and ON x SET has confidently claimed its space on the runway. Orchestrated under the...
Read more

Litkovska Showcases REBIRTH at Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
On September 27th, in the heart of Paris, within a historic building on Haussmann Boulevard, the Ukrainian brand LITKOVSKA showcased its SS'24 collection titled...
Read more

Florentina Leitner SS24 “Picnic at Hanging Rock” Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Florentina Leitner is thrilled to unveil her Spring/Summer 2024 collection “Picnic at Hanging Rock”. The Austrian, Antwerp based fashion designer will show her new SS24...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.