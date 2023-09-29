Maison Ernest Spring Summer 2024 Secret Show Paris Fashion Week

In the heart of Paris, the Théâtre du Gymnase slowly awakens to the magic of a very unexpected masked ball. Excitement electrifes the air, as Isabelle Bordji prepares to reveal the secrets of the Maison Ernest woman… whom you thought you knew… and yet…

Mysterious: creations with sinuous lines, trompe-l’œil, just like the Maison Ernest woman, enigmatic and elusive.

Unapologetic: a Maison Ernest woman proud to be who she is, a free soul expressing her joy in unstructured denim.

Sensual: through the delicacy of lace, the Maison Ernest woman expresses her venomous nature, French refnement and unparalleled elegance.



Maison Ernest

The curtain falls on this Spring Summer 2024 collection: fascination, power, joy…

Vive la Femme Maison Ernest…

