FWO
FWO

Maison Ernest Fall Winter 23 Show Crazy Horse Paris Fashion Week

The mythical Parisienne, founded in 1904, returns to the scene inviting you to travel through history with her… Her frst runway show will be held March 3rd 2023 at the Crazy Horse in Paris, surprising you with the amazing musical talent : Victor Solf.

Thanks to the encounter between Parisien cabaret and the ultra chic, Maison Ernest has travelled through the eras, to become today a must in French fashion. With ultra high heels created by the Artistic Director Isabelle Bordji, Maison Ernest has made a luxury choice for all women. Freedom of choice, materials selected, the secret savoir-faire of the small family owned manufacturers, quality of services, comfortable creations, a vision of luxury with a new direction to “allow you to dream by the quality of the products and their history, and not driven by prices that are often unreasonably high in this world”… A new Era begins with THE Maison Ernest Woman…

Maison Ernest


Photos: Cédric Vasnier

ISABELLE BORDJI
Born in the warmth of the South of France, Isabelle is a subtle balance of royal Indonesian upbringing and popular Algerian wealth. Trained by the Studio Berçot, she continues her apprenticeship with great names. Mother of three children, Isabelle became, within Maison Ernest in 2012, an atypical and unclassifable designer refusing to accept the diktats of fashion.

VICTOR SOLF
While Victor Solf’s solo music is pop and soul, he also spends a lot of time writing and producing for other artists. His great passion for soul and blues brings him iconic and contemporary infuences, from Sam Cook to Frank Ocean. His curiosity and his talents as a producer bring him closer to the of Nils Frahm, Thom Yorke or Jon Hopkins

##

Learn More

@maisonernest
maisonernest.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Leonard Paris – Collection FW23/24 Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
For fall-winter 2023-24, Georg Lux takes us on a 24-hour journey into the life of a LEONARD woman. A woman at the summit, skiing down the...
Read more

Didu AW23-24 Show Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
Ici c'est le paradis   Lci c’est le paradis is the first collection that DIDU fully developed in Paris, after her relocation from Shanghai in October...
Read more

Sirivannavari Autumn-Winter 2023-24 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
After receiving her Bachelor degree of Fine and Applied Arts from the Department of Creative Arts at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.