Maison Ernest Fall Winter 23 Show Crazy Horse Paris Fashion Week

The mythical Parisienne, founded in 1904, returns to the scene inviting you to travel through history with her… Her frst runway show will be held March 3rd 2023 at the Crazy Horse in Paris, surprising you with the amazing musical talent : Victor Solf.

Thanks to the encounter between Parisien cabaret and the ultra chic, Maison Ernest has travelled through the eras, to become today a must in French fashion. With ultra high heels created by the Artistic Director Isabelle Bordji, Maison Ernest has made a luxury choice for all women. Freedom of choice, materials selected, the secret savoir-faire of the small family owned manufacturers, quality of services, comfortable creations, a vision of luxury with a new direction to “allow you to dream by the quality of the products and their history, and not driven by prices that are often unreasonably high in this world”… A new Era begins with THE Maison Ernest Woman…

Maison Ernest

Photos: Cédric Vasnier

ISABELLE BORDJI

Born in the warmth of the South of France, Isabelle is a subtle balance of royal Indonesian upbringing and popular Algerian wealth. Trained by the Studio Berçot, she continues her apprenticeship with great names. Mother of three children, Isabelle became, within Maison Ernest in 2012, an atypical and unclassifable designer refusing to accept the diktats of fashion.

VICTOR SOLF

While Victor Solf’s solo music is pop and soul, he also spends a lot of time writing and producing for other artists. His great passion for soul and blues brings him iconic and contemporary infuences, from Sam Cook to Frank Ocean. His curiosity and his talents as a producer bring him closer to the of Nils Frahm, Thom Yorke or Jon Hopkins

