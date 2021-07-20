Maaji Swimwear Spring 2022: The Spritzer House, La femme BnB

Founding sisters, Amalia and Manuela Sierra, debuted The Spritzer House, La femme BnB, Spring 2022 collection at Miami Swim Week at the Plymouth Hotel Miami on Sunday, July 11th.

The swimwear collection featured prints, color blocking and embroidering detail in new silhouettes and styles: from an iconic high-leg one-piece to a flirty long-sleeve bikini.



Special guests in attendance included influencers Lorena Farias and Rae Hersey. The season’s hottest looks could not be rained out as models lead by Olivia Ponton continued to strut the runway in Miami’s stormy weather.

Global beauty brand, Kevin Murphy returned as official hair partner of PARAISO Miami Beach. Among the top-shelf brands poured at PARAISO’s official events were Courvoisier, Cognac, Sipsmith, Maker’s Mark and El Tesoro Tequila. H_llo Friend x PARAISO collaborated on exclusive face masks with advanced filtration technology and Touchland as the exclusive safety and health collaborators.

PARAISO runway shows were all live-streamed thanks to PARAISO’s digital collaborator DISGO, and links added to the program on www.paraisomiamibeach.com closer to event time.

