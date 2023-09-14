Lucky Jewel Presents Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show NYFW

On Thursday, September 7th, Lucky Jewel showcased its Spring/Summer 2024 Ready-To-Wear Collection titled New Outfit at the St. Marks Church in-the-Bowery consisting of 26 looks.

Why would I wear a new outfit?

I already have this one.

For Lucky Jewel’s sophomore collection, Olive Woodward, Shay Gallagher, and Lola Dement Myers continue their exploration of discipline through production. Acknowledging the nuance of what it means to “get dressed,” a focus on the beauty of the dedication remains at the forefront of Lucky Jewel’s design and process. Establishing brand pillars by tapping into latent consistencies, the trio continues to cultivate a singular definition of sentimentality as a means of measuring power and potency in relation to value and vibe. A visual tension is present in the work as the three pose the question – what does it mean to pair your gym shorts with a well-tailored designer piece and universally coveted boots? The answer is a reflection of themselves.



Lucky Jewel

Photos: Michelle Corvino

As Woodward, Gallagher, and Myers themselves evolve (see synonyms for: mature) they hedge upon the subtleties of presentation. There is a sense of refinement to the collection’s offering as the use of unconventional materials like foam, mesh, tyvek, and vinyl, transcend DIY-adjacencies and unlock the emotions we liken to certain textures, evoking nostalgia in new contexts. Momentum becomes meta through processes like the scanning of foam dresses into digital prints that are then transferred onto silk. Garments are fully-finished and intentionally tailored in silhouettes that still reflect the ha-ha joie de vivre of being potentially too provocative in “professional” settings. Woodward, Gallagher and Myers emphasize that SS24 is simply about the honest desire and drive to make, encapsulating a sense of lost purity while allowing the multiplicities of the self, versions old and new, to dance with one another. What we are left with are exploratory arrangements that tell earnest stories of personal discovery rather than make premeditated or didactic statements. We are doing this because it feels good.

WHEN: September 7, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST

WHERE: St. Mark’s Church in-the-Bowery, 131 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003

SHOW CREDITS:

LUCKY JEWEL

Shay Gallagher

Olive Woodward

Lola Dement Myers

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Lindsey Okubo

PRODUCTION

Hillary Lui

STYLIST

Marissa Baklayan

CASTING

Ti & Maya

HAIR

Matthew Sosnowski

MAKEUP

Grey Hoffman and Shaena Baddour

SHOES

Jeffrey Cambell

MUSIC

The Dare

FLORAL

Taylor Augustine

ASSISTANT DESIGNER

Stephanie Blackburn

INTERNS

River Hyde, Ella Ott

SPECIAL THANKS

Amanda Uprichard

ABOUT LUCKY JEWEL

Lucky Jewel is a NYC based clothing brand and retail platform. The project began out of Chicago in 2018 as a series of art installations and shopping events, as well as an online marketplace. In 2020 Lucky Jewel made its New York debut at Lubov Gallery with their 5th larger scale show, I Love This Place and I Love This world – a curated group show in the form of a shoppable installation. In 2022 the namesake clothing label was launched with a formal runway presentation as part of NYFW SS23. Shortly after, the brand opened its first permanent location in Two Bridges, NYC, which operates as a clothing store and exhibition space which features the work of over 50 artists and designers, as well as their own line. The store is located at 9 Monroe St, NYC 10002. Shopping is a feeling ~**

