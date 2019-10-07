Lee Petra Grebenau Fall 2020 Bridal Collection
Represented by ATELIER Creative Services, Inc.
In celebration of her brand’s 10th anniversary, designer Lee Grebenau crafted her fall 2020 bridal collection inspired by one of nature’s most treasured gemstones: the pearl–a rare symbol of perfection, beauty and purity that from antiquity has epitomized timeless elegance and classic style.
These all elements the designer has always sought her designs to embody, and they are distinctly reflected in this season’s collection.
Fields of Pearls FW2020 Collection
Photos: Collin Pierson (@CollinPierson)
Hair and makeup: Team MC by Marcello Costa
Hair jewelry: Keren Wolf
Shoes: Bella Belle
Public Relations: ATELIER Creative Services, Inc.
Production: Trew Productions
Special thanks to LPG New York flagship partners; Paul Diaz, Giselle Dubois and Shane Clark @leegrebenau
