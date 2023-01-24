Lazoschmidl Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

“Fruit, Flowers, Fluoride”





Lazoschmidl Fall/Winter 2023 explores the basic needs of survival, happiness and beauty. What makes us satisfed? What makes us happy? What makes us feel pretty? Taste the forbidden fruit – a leitmotif of the brand – is re-applied onto cozy intarsia knitwear, resistant biker/cycling gear and luscious foral prints.

Garments feature artifcial intelligence designed artworks melting three levels of existence: food, decor and health. Key pieces include bodysuits, kangaroo hoodies, gilets and raincoats. Transparency is contrasted by hardness, nakedness opposed to layering.

Lazoschmidl

Please, have a bite!

Credits

Styling: Emma Thorstrand

Hair: Jesper Hallin

Make-up: Jasmine Lundmark

Music: Carl Hjelm

Special Thanks

Robin Söderholm

Mariona Robles

Hendrik Schmandt

Serge Carreira

Autrement PR

Alan Marty

##

