Lazoschmidl Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023

“Fruit, Flowers, Fluoride”
 

Lazoschmidl Fall/Winter 2023 explores the basic needs of survival, happiness and beauty. What makes us satisfed? What makes us happy? What makes us feel pretty? Taste the forbidden fruit – a leitmotif of the brand – is re-applied onto cozy intarsia knitwear, resistant biker/cycling gear and luscious foral prints.

Garments feature artifcial intelligence designed artworks melting three levels of existence: food, decor and health. Key pieces include bodysuits, kangaroo hoodies, gilets and raincoats. Transparency is contrasted by hardness, nakedness opposed to layering.

Lazoschmidl

Please, have a bite!

Credits
Styling: Emma Thorstrand
Hair: Jesper Hallin
Make-up: Jasmine Lundmark
Music: Carl Hjelm

Special Thanks
Robin Söderholm
Mariona Robles
Hendrik Schmandt
Serge Carreira
Autrement PR
Alan Marty

lazoschmidl.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

