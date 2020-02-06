L’agence Fall 2020 Collection ‘vive La Femme’

Represented by Purple PR.

No longer a newcomer to the New York Fashion Week calendar, L’AGENCE presents the Fall 2020 collection at the iconic Bowery Hotel in the heart of Manhattan’s vibrant Lower East Side. The event marks the fourth consecutive season presenting at NYFW for L’AGENCE, now recognized for kicking off the week in style with a much-anticipated and well-attended interactive event, allowing attendees an intimate look at the seasonal range and an opportunity to interact directly with the team behind the collection.

For Fall/Winter 2020, suiting plays a central role in the wardrobe of the L’AGENCE woman. The blazers pair effortlessly with signature denim that has become a cornerstone of the L’AGENCE range. Silk separates in dynamic prints convey elevated ease and a savoir-faire sentiment that bridges a West Coast attitude and Parisian flair, both of which are elemental DNA of the brand history. The collection places an emphasis on sophisticated suiting with a feminine attitude.



L’agence

Photos: Jacopo Moschin for L’AGENCE

“A woman who incorporates L’AGENCE into her wardrobe has an appreciation for the classics, which is why suiting is such a significant message for us this season,” says L’AGENCE CEO and Creative Director, Jeffrey Rudes. “Of course she also is trend-savvy and of-the-moment, which is why we’re pushing boundaries with compelling prints in classic silhouettes each season. This gives our customer the opportunity to participate in trends without being ‘trendy.’”

The L’AGENCE FW20 presentation comes on the heels of the unveiling of a tertiary US brick-and-mortar retail space (and second in Manhattan), having just opened a 2100 square-foot boutique at 45 Greene Street in the iconic Soho retail district in December 2019. The original L’AGENCE flagship boutique remains a mainstay on LA’s quintessential Melrose Place, with further retail expansion plans for the near future.

##

Learn More

New York Fashion Week

With love,

FWO