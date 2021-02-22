Lacoste’s Classic Polo Gets A Sustainable New Look with the ‘Loop Polo’

Lacoste Gives an Eco-Friendly Twist to Its Bestseller Incorporating Recycled Cotton From Surplus Lacoste Polos

French Heritage brand Lacoste brings a sustainable twist to the house’s classic best seller by introducing The Loop Polo. The eco-friendly polo shirt is composed of 30% recycled cotton spun together with 70% virgin cotton, guaranteeing the impeccable drape for which Lacoste polos are known.

The Lacoste Loop Polo retails for $135 and will be available starting February 22, 2021 in stores and online at Lacoste.com. In addition, Lacoste is proud to partner with Maison De Mode, the hybrid ethical fashion retailer that has been a champion in empowering individuality, raising awareness on a global platform within the luxury sustainability market, led by Co-Founders Amanda Heart and Hassan Pierre.

The Loop Polo is unique and tells its own story. It’s ‘closed-loop’ process means no two polos are identical. feature an identifying speckled look in Heather Gray or Midnight Blue options, maintaining its legendary “petit piqué” texture, two-button neckline, short sleeves, and tonal croc camouflage (made from recycled polyester) to ensure its sporty chic spirit is celebrated and reinvented in a low environmental impact model.

Consuming less water but remaining faithful to the crocodile’s avant-garde mindset, the Lacoste Loop Polo opens a new era for the French brand, which joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Make Fashion Circular” program in December 2020. Since 2009, this non-profit association has introduced circularity into the worldwide economic agenda by helping fashion brands become greener, with a growing focus on its impact on the planet and those who live in it.

Over the last few decades, rapid changes in the fashion industry have led to increased consumption, with growing concerns of the ecological and social implications. Lacoste and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Make Fashion Circular” initiative believe in the model’s reinvention as it has reached its limit, thus introducing Durable Elegance. The very concept of Durable Elegance echoes the life of René Lacoste and his vision of movement. This visionary figure foresaw that freeing movement through clothing was a catalyst for encouraging personal fulfilment and fostering a mindset based on freedom and challenges. Lacoste’s products have always been designed to last, and the brand has always been synonymous with elegance across the world. Lacoste believes that elegance is also a way of doing things, a way of being. It enables people to collaborate and find new solutions.

ABOUT LACOSTE

Since the very first polo was created in 1933, LACOSTE relies on its authentic sportive roots to spring optimism and elegance on the world thanks to a unique and original lifestyle for women, men and children. With a vision to be the leading player in the premium casual wear market, the Crocodile brand is today present in 120 countries through a selective distribution network. Two LACOSTE items are sold every second in the world. As an international group gathering 10,000 women and men, LACOSTE offers a complete range of products: apparel, leather goods, fragrances, footwear, eyewear, home wear, watches and underwear, all of them being elaborated in the most qualitative, responsible and ethical way.

