KWK by Kay Kwok SS24 London Fashion Week

KWK by Kay Kwok returns to London Fashion Week for SS24 under the Creative Directorship of designer Kay Kwok. Founded on a philosophy of Experimental Expression and looking forward through time to the catwalks of tomorrow, the brand continues to forge a singular and wholly unique pathway through the contemporary fashion landscape.

Genderless, provocative, and confronting in their artistry and aesthetic, KWK by Kay Kwok collections challenge convention, liberated from tradition and stereotypes with a creative proposition that is unapologetically avant-garde and boldly futuristic. Digitalisation driven, Kay Kwok is at the forefront of material and creative innovation, utilising advanced technology and science-craft in emotive and expressive collections existing between the earth and somewhere distant in another world.



KWK by Kay Kwok

This season views the brand’s ethos of transportation out of the mundane through a spiritual lens, exploring how through looking within and connecting with our authentic self-expression, we arrive at a new place of vivid-colour and exaggeration. Freedom of expression and being liberated to live in alignment with who we are as an individual is fundamental to the designer’s worldview and the understanding the nuance and sensitivities of visual messages and storytelling upon the catwalk. Spring/Summer 24 takes us on a journey out of the dark, away from dullness and solemnity, escaping a pressure and heaviness from above, to arrive into the abundance and joy of the light. Buddhist iconography graphic depictions the beauty of nature expressed through flowers, and artwork inspired by the stars and cosmos, are blended to create a lucid colour-scape. Evocative and intense, this season has been designed to imbue a sense of pleasure and ecstasy, quasi-religious in nature – and enlightenment.

The song in the finale pays tribute to Kay’s dear artist friend Coco Lee (1975-2023) who departed to a new world earlier this year. Coco was the first Chinese singer to perform in the Oscars, and the first Chinese singer to perform at an NBA game. Coco and Kay started to creatively collaborate in 2018, culminating in Kay directing the costume design for her world tour in 2019.

“Coco you will be missed” – Kay

SHOW CREDITS

Head Stylist: Kim Howells

Co Stylist: Chantal Diane

Casting: Icy Pasika Kavanna + Frederick Owusu

Casting Assistant: Jay Tagle

Hair: Nick Irwin For Schwarzkopf

Makeup: Michelle Webb For AOFMPro Using Burn Beauty + Dermalogica UK

Makeup Assistants: Karin Chan Tak Shan + Becci Discombe

Official Nail Brand Partner: L’Atelier Green Paris

Music: Tonz

Show Direction: Carmen Ho

Production: Fil Jovetic, Stage Connections

Production Assistant: Allison Madigan

Lighting: Oran Eggerton

Studio Team: Aaron Hsueh + Emily Huang

Graphic Design: reiki.77

