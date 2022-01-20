Kidill Autumn/Winter 22-23 The Outsider

Henry Darger, the art brut author and a lone artist portraying the artistic expressions of the endless deeds of human interactions led to the significance of the KIDILL 2022 AW collection.

Designer Hiroaki Sueyasu feels that Henry had been living with both his feet set in reality and non-reality, living in the real world alongside with the insanity. Henry was living in an unstable state, reality and unreality or normal with unusual, thus creating a unique balance of the conscious and the unconscious minds.

Kidill

The unexplainable mind of time, set aside from the mass state sided with Sueyasu’s suggestion of the environment and the present time framing deeply synchronizes with the creativity, solidarity, silence and the secrets he beholds.

“Darger probably felt the urge in expressing the kingdom of the world of unreality, a clarification of a fantasy using his lifetime to express.”

– Hiroaki Sueyasu

His creativity and drive to construct, the everlasting passion, or the creative process became an art therapy gently linked to KIDILL’s essential ideology of giving essential freedom in the creativity. The struggle for the establishment for freedom is the principality of all the outsiders living in the present. Sueyasu is no exception.

