KGL Fall/ Winter 2023 – Agrestal Mind NYFW

The mind is a prolific entity, a meadow brimming with oddities. Some are biomorphs, that imbue mundane visual phenomena with idiosyncratic forms while some defy all logic and limit to unleash an uninhibited cacophony of violently euphoric imagery and call forth a primordial urge to see beyond the realm of possibilities.

KGL explores the complexity of thoughts and feelings in its FW ‘23-24 collection- Agrestal Mind, while keeping intact the essence of paradox that runs through the brand’s design ethos. Lines and boundaries pendulate between soft curves and jagged pixel edges while surfaces are supercharged with a rich plethora of textures- both tactile and visual. Tranquil neutrals provide a base for the burgeoning overgrowth of blues and hues of viridian while accents of popping pinks and yellows invigorate them, adding new depth and perspectives.

A multi-faceted creature serves as the mascot for the season – concocted as a representation of the innate curiosity and malleability of the psyche. Twisted and convoluted takes on uniform grids and soothing stripes adorn prints and embroideries- emulating nature at its most feral and uncontrolled. Proportions are played with arbitrarily and elements blocked with one another to be abrupt and fragmented. In the midst of fabric one may find glossy textures, decorative stitches and reinforced trims of leather.

KGL

Photos: Shakeel Binaf / KGL

Through a mix of simple psychedelic elements and extravagant blooms of embroidered motifs, classically tailored relaxed pieces , the dichotomy of an active imagination is brought to the forefront. A party for one turned rife with ruination, a creature emanating from a mirror-ball sparkling in the mind, Flowers that act as transformative portals; it’s all as real as real can be in the endless realm of the mind.

LOOK 1

KATIE

Wild Odyssey knit vest

Wild Odyssey knit shorts

‘Keekee’ two tone bag

‘Sea whip’ iced neckchain

LOOK 2

ARIA

‘Dally’ nude faux-leather patent bralet

Double-stitched mirco shorts

Concentric-cut Algae puffer jacket

LOOK 3

ZOUYE

Wild Odyssey knit side-tie vest

Brush-washed denim pants

LOOK 4

LEIF

Multi-pocket washed faux-leather long coat

Sheer straight-fit trousers

LOOK 5

MIN JUNG

‘Red Moon’ plaid dress

LOOK 6

HODY

‘Sorbet’ oversized coat

‘Sorbet’ trousers

‘Keekee’ black bag

LOOK 7

OYKU

Red Moon plaid coat

‘Starry’ draped-tulle plaid coat

Raw-hem plaid trousers

‘Keekee’ black textured bag

LOOK 8

KENDALL

‘Bloom’ puffer bralet

Two tone Hybrid pants

‘Keekee’ two tone bag

LOOK 9

OMAR

‘Boom Bloom’ Corduroy hoodie

Corduroy trackpants

LOOK 10

JENEVA

‘Jojo’ knit pullover

Wild Odyssey hand-embellished skirt

LOOK 11

ZOE

Fierry Bloom shirt

Warped Matter top

Ombre washed denims

‘Jojo’ iced neck chain

LOOK 12

CAMERON

‘August’ washed denim jacket

‘August’ washed denim pants

LOOK 13

MIA

Color blocked denim trench

Multi pocket denim pants

LOOK 14

ALEXIS

Warped Matter centre-ruched dress

‘Keekee’ two tone nude bag

LOOK 15

RAHEEM

‘Sublime Stupidity’ knit pullover

Algae washed slim denims

‘Keekee’ brown textured bag

LOOK 16

PEDRO

Multi-pocket light jacket

Paper-bag bottom tie up pants

LOOK 17

AKONA

‘Sea Whip’ wool coat

Crushed-wash denims with double waistband

LOOK 18

KATIE

‘Dally’ faux patent leather bustier

Fierry Bloom hand-embellished trousers

LOOK 19

ARIA

Fierry Bloom hand-embroidered shirt

Double-stitched mirco shorts

‘Late Dinner’ neckchain

LOOK 20

MADISON

‘Hyperspace’ bralet

Multi- pocket Peony denim pants

LOOK 21

ZOUYE

‘Sea Whip’ hand embellished bralet

‘August’ Peony denim skirt

‘Keekee’ white bag

LOOK 22

LEIF

‘Hyperspace’ puffer

Gusset-stitched Algae denims

LOOK 23

MIN JUNG

‘August’ Algae denim patched dress

‘Keekee’ two-tone leather bag

LOOK 24

HODY

Fierry Bloom embroidered top

Multi-pocket denim bellbottoms

LOOK 25

JENEVA

‘Warped Matter’ embellished oversized coat

‘Warped Matter’ embellished trousers

LOOK 26

OYKU

‘Warped Matter’ embellished sheath dress

##

Learn More

@kanikagoyallabel

kglabel.com

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO