KGL Fall/ Winter 2023 – Agrestal Mind NYFW

The mind is a prolific entity, a meadow brimming with oddities. Some are biomorphs, that imbue mundane visual phenomena with idiosyncratic forms while some defy all logic and limit to unleash an uninhibited cacophony of violently euphoric imagery and call forth a primordial urge to see beyond the realm of possibilities.
KGL explores the complexity of thoughts and feelings in its FW ‘23-24 collection- Agrestal Mind, while keeping intact the essence of paradox that runs through the brand’s design ethos. Lines and boundaries pendulate between soft curves and jagged pixel edges while surfaces are supercharged with a rich plethora of textures- both tactile and visual. Tranquil neutrals provide a base for the burgeoning overgrowth of blues and hues of viridian while accents of popping pinks and yellows invigorate them, adding new depth and perspectives.
A multi-faceted creature serves as the mascot for the season – concocted as a representation of the innate curiosity and malleability of the psyche. Twisted and convoluted takes on uniform grids and soothing stripes adorn prints and embroideries- emulating nature at its most feral and uncontrolled. Proportions are played with arbitrarily and elements blocked with one another to be abrupt and fragmented. In the midst of fabric one may find glossy textures, decorative stitches and reinforced trims of leather.
Photos: Shakeel Binaf / KGL
Through a mix of simple psychedelic elements and extravagant blooms of embroidered motifs, classically tailored relaxed pieces , the dichotomy of an active imagination is brought to the forefront. A party for one turned rife with ruination, a creature emanating from a mirror-ball sparkling in the mind, Flowers that act as transformative portals; it’s all as real as real can be in the endless realm of the mind.
LOOK 1
KATIE
Wild Odyssey knit vest
Wild Odyssey knit shorts
‘Keekee’ two tone bag
‘Sea whip’ iced neckchain
LOOK 2
ARIA
‘Dally’ nude faux-leather patent bralet
Double-stitched mirco shorts
Concentric-cut Algae puffer jacket
LOOK 3
ZOUYE
Wild Odyssey knit side-tie vest
Brush-washed denim pants
LOOK 4
LEIF
Multi-pocket washed faux-leather long coat
Sheer straight-fit trousers
LOOK 5
MIN JUNG
‘Red Moon’ plaid dress
LOOK 6
HODY
‘Sorbet’ oversized coat
‘Sorbet’ trousers
‘Keekee’ black bag
LOOK 7
OYKU
Red Moon plaid coat
‘Starry’ draped-tulle plaid coat
Raw-hem plaid trousers
‘Keekee’ black textured bag
LOOK 8
KENDALL
‘Bloom’ puffer bralet
Two tone Hybrid pants
‘Keekee’ two tone bag
LOOK 9
OMAR
‘Boom Bloom’ Corduroy hoodie
Corduroy trackpants
LOOK 10
JENEVA
‘Jojo’ knit pullover
Wild Odyssey hand-embellished skirt
LOOK 11
ZOE
Fierry Bloom shirt
Warped Matter top
Ombre washed denims
‘Jojo’ iced neck chain
LOOK 12
CAMERON
‘August’ washed denim jacket
‘August’ washed denim pants
LOOK 13
MIA
Color blocked denim trench
Multi pocket denim pants
LOOK 14
ALEXIS
Warped Matter centre-ruched dress
‘Keekee’ two tone nude bag
LOOK 15
RAHEEM
‘Sublime Stupidity’ knit pullover
Algae washed slim denims
‘Keekee’ brown textured bag
LOOK 16
PEDRO
Multi-pocket light jacket
Paper-bag bottom tie up pants
LOOK 17
AKONA
‘Sea Whip’ wool coat
Crushed-wash denims with double waistband
LOOK 18
KATIE
‘Dally’ faux patent leather bustier
Fierry Bloom hand-embellished trousers
LOOK 19
ARIA
Fierry Bloom hand-embroidered shirt
Double-stitched mirco shorts
‘Late Dinner’ neckchain
LOOK 20
MADISON
‘Hyperspace’ bralet
Multi- pocket Peony denim pants
LOOK 21
ZOUYE
‘Sea Whip’ hand embellished bralet
‘August’ Peony denim skirt
‘Keekee’ white bag
LOOK 22
LEIF
‘Hyperspace’ puffer
Gusset-stitched Algae denims
LOOK 23
MIN JUNG
‘August’ Algae denim patched dress
‘Keekee’ two-tone leather bag
LOOK 24
HODY
Fierry Bloom embroidered top
Multi-pocket denim bellbottoms
LOOK 25
JENEVA
‘Warped Matter’ embellished oversized coat
‘Warped Matter’ embellished trousers
LOOK 26
OYKU
‘Warped Matter’ embellished sheath dress
