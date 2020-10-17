Kattan 21 at Emerging Talents Milan

Lana Barham, the founder and Creative Director of Kattan21, is the first-ever designer from Kurdistan, Iraq who showcased her SS21 at Milan Fashion Week. After completing her postgraduate studies she participated in several conferences in the USA on Women’s rights.

Since a young age, Lana was fascinated by fashion and was dreaming to launch her own line in Iraq. With no support, she managed to deliver her first runway in Iraq after 2 years of constant work and effort, winning the first prize from Rwanga Foundation.



Kattan 21

photo by @wongwannawat

Kattan21 SS21 collection is inspired by colours of nature and early narcissus flowers in Kurdistan. Lana’s woman is independent, yet very shy and romantic, who believes that everything is possible, and dreams can definitely become true one day.

Production: Taerus PR

Head Fashion Stylist: Russ Ev

Head of Hair: Antonio Iengo

Head of Makeup: Valeria Orlando

Makeup and Beauty Products: VOR Makeup, Primera Perfumes, Gli Elementi

Shoes Partner: Unisa

Lighting Setup: Family Studio SRL

Emerging Talents Milan

The fashion industry is facing big challenges not only from the production chain, but also consumer demand. Last six months have rapidly changed the way we perceive fashion. As a result of the tremendous chaos and fear many countries chose to close their external borders in an effort to slow the pandemic. From its first day Emerging Talents Milan gathered outstanding international brands, building up bridges between cultures and creating new possibilities for creative minds.

This season is very important for our designers and us, as the biggest strength of mankind lies in unwavering unity. By joining our forces and inspiring each other we can impact the world in some way and make it a better place for all of us.

emerging-talents.net

