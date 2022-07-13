Just in Time for Miami Swim Week: Miami Swimwear Brand Launches New Mykonos Moments Collection

Igniting a desire to travel this summer, the collection debuts with a selection of 18 new pieces, including bikinis and one-piece swimsuits with matching shirt dresses and neckline dresses from its beachwear collection, available in eye-catching Bougainvillea pink, vivid white and vibrant floral prints inspired by the Greek islands.

The new collection includes adjustable and supportive bikini tops with removable bra cups. The styles include: Cora, a lace front bralette with a supportive band in fantasy floral; Athena, an over the shoulder top with tie back in bougainvillea; Lyra, a versatile cross back bralette available in white and bougainvillea; and Ophelia, a triangle over the shoulder top in fantasy floral. Elspiri’s bikini bottoms are available in three different styles and a range of colors, including: Thea, a high leg V-cut bottom available in bougainvillea, fantasy floral and white; Maya, a high-waisted, high leg bottom in bougainvillea; and Zoe, a drawstring tie-side triangle bottom in fantasy floral and white. All bikini tops and bottoms are available in sizes small to extra-large. Bikini tops start at $79 and bikini bottoms start at $77.

For more coverage, Elspiri created two styles of one-piece swimsuits that start at $165 for solid colors and $172 for prints, including Chloe, a lace front piece with a deep V-cut back and adjustable straps in bougainvillea, and Alexandra, a cut-out, keyhole one piece with adjustable tie back strings in fantasy floral.



New Mykonos Moments Collection

Photos: Gary James

In addition to swimwear, Elspiri is launching beachwear that complements its swimsuits or can be worn on their own as casual resort wear. From solid colored shirt dresses for a classic look, to sexy off-the-shoulder crop tops, the beach attire collection has something for everyone. The brand’s resortwear will come in three styles, including: Amara, an off-the-shoulder crop top in fantasy floral, which can be complemented by the matching sarong skirt, the Helen; Elena, a drawstring shirt dress available in fantasy floral and white; and Catherine, a versatile neckline dress with a removable belt in fantasy floral. Elspiri’s beachwear ranges from $65 for off-the-shoulder crop tops to $165 for the drawstring shirt dress.

The selection invites women to connect with their inner goddess to feel empowered, sensual and confident without compromising on comfort. The collection’s versatile pieces are made to fit every body type and embrace a woman’s natural beauty. Elspiri’s designer Juanita Carmet is bringing diversity to the industry with the launch of a brand that pays tribute to distinct cultural influences by embracing all ethnicities and body types.

##

Learn More

shopelspiri.com

With love,

FWO