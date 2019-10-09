Julie Vino Bellagio 2020 Collection– NYBFW

The recent collection debuted this NY Bridal Fashion Week from designer Julie Vino showcased a variety of tasteful bridal dresses providing fun contemporary looks ideal for the stylish and modern bride.

Some of the show’s highlights included subtly sheer bodices with heavily encrusted jewel finish that complimented beautiful airy tulle skirts. The alluring details featured were leaf patterned lace textiles embedded over a subtly sheer white fabric, satin bows, stylish belts, and sheer matching caps with delicate accents.



Julie Vino Bellagio

Photos: Jessica Lugo

Overall the Julie Vino’s 2019 Bellagio wedding dress runway show was nothing short of an amazing collection of trendy gowns!

