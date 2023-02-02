FWO
FWO

Julie De Libran Paris Fashion Week Couture 2023

This Couture Collection is About Celebrating Women, Their Support of Each Other and the Versatility and Beauty of Women Around Me for Their Strength and Character,” says the designer.

“I Have Asked a Few of My Muses to Be Part of My Couture Collection Today, to Wear These Silhouettes and to Have This Experience Because a Dress is Always a Moment, a Memory and a Feeling I Wanted to Share With Them. Inspiring Women That Are Wearing Couture Which for Me Makes It Fashion and Modern Today. Until It is Worn It Isn’t Fashion.

“Shine is an Important Colour of This Collection, Beauty and Comfort in My Choice of Material and Shape. Most of the Dresses Are Draped on the Body and Made to Measure. Celebrating Their Craftsmanship and Time Spent on Every Detail is of the Utmost Importance to Me. I Always Feel Fortunate to Be in Paris Surrounded by Such Incredible Haute Couture Ateliers and the Opportunity to Work With Some of the Most Talented Hands. I Love When There is Movement in a Dress and for This Collection, I Wanted to Create a Feeling of Lightness. Which is the Reason I Have Also Chosen to Display My Couture as an Installation Flying at Eye Level.

Julie De Libran

“My Silhouettes Wouldn’t Be Complete Without Maison Sisley’s Hair and Beauty and Manolo Blahnik’s Exquisite Creations, So I Am Very Grateful as Always for Our Shared Values and Their Continued Support.

“I Feel Like Couture Has a Sense of Festivity and I Wanted to Celebrate and Share This Collection Surrounded by All the Women Who Inspire It.”

##

Learn More

@juliedelibran
juliedelibran.com
Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week schedule

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Interview with Thanos Papadimitriou, Influencer-Marketing Guru

Interviews FWO -
Thanos Papadimitriou is a PR manager with an international career specializing in hotel communication, handling PR for 76 hotels worldwide, with the majority in...
Read more

Maison Georges Hobeika Small Talks Couture Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2023

Paris FWO -
Intended as a celebration of Maison Georges Hobeika’s savoir-faire, this joyful collection showcases the importance of the relationships and interactions between family and friends....
Read more

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Paris FWO -
In 1308, the poet Dante Alighieri began what would be his masterwork, The Divine Comedy, a 14,233-line poem divided into three books: Inferno, Purgatorio,...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

A RNWY Company

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.