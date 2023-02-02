Julie De Libran Paris Fashion Week Couture 2023

This Couture Collection is About Celebrating Women, Their Support of Each Other and the Versatility and Beauty of Women Around Me for Their Strength and Character,” says the designer.

“I Have Asked a Few of My Muses to Be Part of My Couture Collection Today, to Wear These Silhouettes and to Have This Experience Because a Dress is Always a Moment, a Memory and a Feeling I Wanted to Share With Them. Inspiring Women That Are Wearing Couture Which for Me Makes It Fashion and Modern Today. Until It is Worn It Isn’t Fashion.

“Shine is an Important Colour of This Collection, Beauty and Comfort in My Choice of Material and Shape. Most of the Dresses Are Draped on the Body and Made to Measure. Celebrating Their Craftsmanship and Time Spent on Every Detail is of the Utmost Importance to Me. I Always Feel Fortunate to Be in Paris Surrounded by Such Incredible Haute Couture Ateliers and the Opportunity to Work With Some of the Most Talented Hands. I Love When There is Movement in a Dress and for This Collection, I Wanted to Create a Feeling of Lightness. Which is the Reason I Have Also Chosen to Display My Couture as an Installation Flying at Eye Level.

Julie De Libran

“My Silhouettes Wouldn’t Be Complete Without Maison Sisley’s Hair and Beauty and Manolo Blahnik’s Exquisite Creations, So I Am Very Grateful as Always for Our Shared Values and Their Continued Support.

“I Feel Like Couture Has a Sense of Festivity and I Wanted to Celebrate and Share This Collection Surrounded by All the Women Who Inspire It.”

