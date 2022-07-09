Juana Martin Fall Winter 22 Couture

The first show of Juana Martin as a guest member of the Haute Couture official calendar with the support of her dear friend and brand ambassador Rossy de Palma.

“Andalucía” is a tribute to its land and its culture. With the aim of bringing all the essence of Andalucía to Paris, the designer has once again invited her friend and well-known actress Rossy de Palma and the artists Israel Fernandez and Diego del Morao to musicalize the fashion show. Fernández has been described by the press as “the most important singer of his generation” and del Morao has accompanied great figures of cante throughout his career on the guitar. Both have been nominated for a Grammy Award in 2022 in the category of Best Flamenco Album for their latest work “Amor”.

The collection, in which the black and white, that are a designer’s sign, predominate along with orange brushstrokes. Made mainly of wool, natural silk, organza and tulle, including different artisan elaborations in the applications of embroidery, rhinestones and crystals. Crinolines provide the garments with volume, another of Juana’s unmistakable hallmarks. “Andalucia is a way of claiming my culture and my way of seeing fashion. It is a cultural, new, cosmopolitan and urban Andalucia, different from everything that is established” says Martín.



Juana Martin

Photos : H7o7 Studio

We will be able to see accessories made exclusively for this collection such as Maison Felger shoes by designer Marie Weber, and Vivas Carrión headdresses, with a very characteristic lattice work inspired by the typical Andalucian balconies.The designer Marie Weber imagined a dance between Maison Felger and Juana Martin; between a classic shoe and an Haute Couture piece. Each shoe has been developed as a jewel: a unique piece combining embroidery, engravings and ornaments to create a evident line with the poetic work of Juana Martin.The Mule Maison Felger combines contrasted structured and organic lines reflecting a daring woman with new desires, rules, reinventing her beloved traditions. She finds her inspiration in the men’s wardrobe and changes the codes in an assumed and twisted way. Maison Felger mule is the story of a journey between Brittany and Andalucía and its exceptional know-hows. In addition, the Plata Pura artisan jewelry shows exclusive.

