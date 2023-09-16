Jovani Makes NYFW Debut & Celebrates 40 Years of Business

Jovani, the formalwear brand known for glamour, elegance, and craftsmanship, is making its New York Fashion Week debut with a runway show on September 8th 2023. The show will unveil Jovani’s first-ever ready-to-wear and couture collections alongside the signature formalwear designs the brand is known for.

The runway show will feature VIP models and influencers walking the runway, names include Haley Kalil, Taylor Hale, Jen Selter, Jenn Lee, Camille Kostek, Jenna Bandy, Carson Roney, Xenia Tchoumi, Ari Chambers, Abby Baffoe, Sydney Zmrzel, Allison Bowles. Official partners of the event include Dibs Beauty, Effy Jewelry, Chinese Laundry, Dearfoams, and more.

“The unique thing about JOVANI is that it’s favored by the masses but there’s always some allure to the brand. It’s not about the logo, it’s not about the price point, it’s about giving everyone that glamorous moment. And we know this fashion show is giving a first-hand look into why everyone loves JOVANI.” Says Jovani CEO, Saul Maslavi when asked about the brand’s NYFW runway show.



Jovani

Jovani is a family run business founded in 1983 by Jacob Maslavi. His passion for design and a commitment to excellence fueled the brand to create pieces that empower women and celebrate their individuality. Today, the brand continues their founder’s legacy with his sons, Saul and Abraham Maslavi, leading the company.

Over Jovani’s 40 years of business the brand has gained fame through celebrities, reality tv, pageants, and more with breakout songs written about the brand. Trusted for occasions from prom to weddings to red carpets, Jovani’s Design Director, Julie DuRocher notes “We don’t make dresses for one type of woman, we make them for every woman.”

About Jovani

Jovani is a family run company celebrating its 40th year in business. The brand synonymous with glamour, elegance, and craftsmanship creates works of art to empower women in their most magical moments. The brand has gained its fame through beloved celebrity fans, as a trusted brand to contestants and winners of Miss USA and Miss America pageants, as a trusted brand for bridal, homecoming, prom, and more. Jovani’s trusted brand is now expanding further debuting their ready-to-wear and couture lines during their NYFW runway show.

